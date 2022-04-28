Check out the new protocols against Covid-19 adopted by the City Hall of BH

Preventive measures, such as the availability of gel alcohol and ventilation of environments, remain in force.

The Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH) changed the protocols to deal with the coronavirus and revoked a series of ordinances that had been adopted in the capital. Besides official the release of the use of mask in closed places — with exceptions — the municipal government no longer requires presentation of Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination at football games and concertsfor example.

Check out the main rules that will apply from this Thursday (28) or see the new ordinance in full.

companies and commerce

It is recommended that the elderly, people with comorbidities and those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 keep the mask.

Alcohol gel must be provided at the entrance and exit.

Queues and waiting places must allow a distance of one meter between people.

People with suspected coronavirus infection should not go to public places, just seek medical attention.

Elevators must operate at up to 75% capacity.

Employees

Security guards, receptionists and other employees should be oriented on measures to control the pandemic.

Employees must be removed in case of suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19.

The employer must verify that employees have taken the coronavirus vaccines and guide them to take them.

The distance of one meter must be maintained between employees who work with the public at box offices and supermarket checkouts, for example.

Uniforms, protective equipment and mask must not be shared.

cleaning and sanitizing

Washbasins in dining areas must have liquid soap or alcohol gel.

The natural ventilation of the environment must be privileged, keeping doors and windows open.

The use of drinking fountains should be limited to cups and the use of a jet to drink directly is prohibited.

Air conditioning

Bars and restaurants

In addition to following the other rules, they should prioritize the arrangement of tables in the outdoor area or in more ventilated areas.

There must be hand sanitizer at the front of the buffet line.

Customers must keep the mask on throughout the buffet line.

Dance floor is allowed again in musical performances.

Service is again allowed for people standing and away from tables.

Beauty salons

Customer service should not be performed by more than one professional at the same time, preferably.

It is recommended that the use of makeup and eyebrow products, for example, be individual.

educational institutions