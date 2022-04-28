Health

Check out the new protocols against Covid-19 adopted by the City Hall of BH

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius8 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Newspaper O Tempo Online

News

Municipal government changed rules and no longer requires diagnostic testing or proof of vaccine at events, for example

Per Gabriel Rodrigues

4/28/22 – 9:30 am

Preventive measures, such as the availability of gel alcohol and ventilation of environments, remain in force.

Photograph

Photo: Pexels

The Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH) changed the protocols to deal with the coronavirus and revoked a series of ordinances that had been adopted in the capital. Besides official the release of the use of mask in closed places — with exceptions — the municipal government no longer requires presentation of Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination at football games and concertsfor example.

Check out the main rules that will apply from this Thursday (28) or see the new ordinance in full.

companies and commerce

  • It is recommended that the elderly, people with comorbidities and those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 keep the mask.
  • Alcohol gel must be provided at the entrance and exit.
  • Queues and waiting places must allow a distance of one meter between people.
  • People with suspected coronavirus infection should not go to public places, just seek medical attention.
  • Elevators must operate at up to 75% capacity.

Employees

  • Security guards, receptionists and other employees should be oriented on measures to control the pandemic.
  • Employees must be removed in case of suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19.
  • The employer must verify that employees have taken the coronavirus vaccines and guide them to take them.
  • The distance of one meter must be maintained between employees who work with the public at box offices and supermarket checkouts, for example.
  • Uniforms, protective equipment and mask must not be shared.

cleaning and sanitizing

  • Washbasins in dining areas must have liquid soap or alcohol gel.
  • The natural ventilation of the environment must be privileged, keeping doors and windows open.
  • The use of drinking fountains should be limited to cups and the use of a jet to drink directly is prohibited.

Air conditioning

Bars and restaurants

  • In addition to following the other rules, they should prioritize the arrangement of tables in the outdoor area or in more ventilated areas.
  • There must be hand sanitizer at the front of the buffet line.
  • Customers must keep the mask on throughout the buffet line.
  • Dance floor is allowed again in musical performances.
  • Service is again allowed for people standing and away from tables.

Beauty salons

  • Customer service should not be performed by more than one professional at the same time, preferably.
  • It is recommended that the use of makeup and eyebrow products, for example, be individual.

educational institutions

  • Members of the school community who have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 should be removed and advised to seek a health service.
  • Suspected outbreaks in the school community need to be reported to the Assistance, Epidemiology and Regulation Management (GAERE) of the respective Health Regional of Belo Horizonte.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius8 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Vaccination against Influenza (80+) and Covid-19 continues this Saturday afternoon (26)

March 26, 2022

Spots, spots, wounds, hair: what the face can say about health – 03/17/2022

March 18, 2022

Warning signs of lack of iron in the body

February 24, 2022

Covid-19: New, more dangerous variants may emerge in the coming months, warn scientists – Revista Crescer

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button