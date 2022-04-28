Technology

Check out this Spider-Man playable demo created in Unreal Engine 5

YouTuber dwr created a Spider-Man demo in Unreal 5, which already gives us a little idea of ​​what a next-gen Marvel hero game would look like.

Following on from the Superman demo (also created in Unreal Engine 5) that has been circulating in recent days, this Spider-Man project uses Megacity from The Matrix Awakens as a stage.

In the Spider-Man demo, you can then traverse the realistic city streets as you web-sling and fly between buildings in classic arachnid gameplay.

If you want to download this Spider-Man demo on UE5 and try it out for yourself, you can do so by clicking on this link. Don’t forget that this is a very complex demo and, for that reason, you’ll have to have a strong computer if you want to play it.

Spider-Man fans have a lot of exciting content that will arrive in the near future, both in the field of video games and in the field of cinema. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently in production at Insomniac Games; in turn, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (the sequel to the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is scheduled for next year.

You can watch the Spider-Man demo video in Unreal Engine 5 right now:


