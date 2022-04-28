Chevrolet Tracker opens much more modern interior in China

Unveiled this week in China, the Chinese Chevrolet Tracker RS drew attention for offering an interesting 1.5 turbo engine with 183 hp, which gives a much more interesting level of performance to the SUV and consistent with the version’s proposal.

However, new images about the model reveal that the best of the novelty was inside.

Chevrolet took advantage of the debut of the new catalog to considerably update the SUV’s interior.

As you can see in the photos, the Chinese Tracker RS ​​adopted the integrated dual screen for the instrument panel and the multimedia center, a style that is being increasingly adopted by different brands and collaborates to create a more sophisticated environment inside.

Although the climate control system controls remain unchanged, the air vents have been revised to match the changes in the dashboard.

Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​debuts new SUV interior in China Image: Internet reproduction

Leaving for the central console, the region also received two good news.

The first one is that the gearshift knob was replaced by a new part with a better grip.

The parking brake is now of the electronic type, as the key next to the cup holder suggests, a technology that considerably favors comfort and ease of operation by the driver. The set also has the Auto Hold function.

To accompany the improvements of the center console, the armrest for driver and front passenger appears to be a new piece, apparently larger and more comfortable. Another point is that the SUV may have received an LED ambient lighting system for some specific regions of the cabin.

The steering wheel and the inner sides of the doors, in turn, do not seem to have received any changes.

It is too early to say whether the Chevrolet Tracker manufactured in Brazil will also receive the same package of improvements, which may even appear in the new Montana 2023however the improvements to the Chinese SUV can certainly be factored into the inevitable facelift of the national Tracker within two to three years.