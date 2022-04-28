Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​comes with new 184 hp 1.5-liter turbo engine

THE General Motors revealed, in China, the Chevrolet Tracker RS, version with the traditional acronym of the brand’s most peppery look models. However, the SUV goes beyond looks and features the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with up to 184 horsepower and 25.5 mkgf of maximum torque.

The application of this engine is unprecedented in models made on the GEM (Global Emerging Markets) platform, such as Onyx and Onyx Plus. And it could be a possibility for the new generation of Montana pickupas well as being able to equip the future Coupe style SUV derived from Tracker itself.

General Motors/Disclosure

Launched in Brazil in 2020, right at the beginning of the Pandemic, the current Tracker has options for 1.0 and 1.2 turbo flex engines with powers of 116 hp and 133 hp, respectively. The Tracker RS’s mechanical set also features an automatic CVT. But the gold tie mark doesn’t say how many gears the transmission has. In this sense, it should be noted that, in all configurations available in the Brazilian market, the Chevrolet Tracker has a six-speed automatic.

In numbers, the brand declares acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. To give you an idea, the 1.2 model performs the same shot from 0-100 km/h in about 10.9 seconds. GM, for now, has not announced the maximum speed of the SUV.

General Motors/Disclosure

Visual

THE tracker RS it has the same appearance as the conventional versions, but abuses the black tone in parts such as the logo, roof rack and mirrors, for example. The front grille, also in gloss black, replaces the honeycomb shape. The wheels are two-tone and 17″. The interior has not yet been revealed, but it should also have parts in black and, perhaps, details in red and differentiated materials. The panoramic sunroof is also in the version package.

General Motors/Disclosure

The Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​has a presentation scheduled for Friday (29), when extra data will be made public. About commercialization in Brazil, only time will tell. But, considering that the acronym RS is already widespread in the national range, it is entirely possible to have the SUV vitaminized here.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.