Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​has digital dashboard in China

The Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​arrived in the Chinese market with something more than the new 1.5 Turbo engine from the CSS Prime line. It is a new and fully digital dashboard.

Entering the fashion that has taken over the Chinese market, Chevrolet has added a digital cluster and a new multimedia display integrated into the Tracker’s dashboard.

But, it’s not just that. The New Tracker RS ​​received a completely different console from the standard with electronic parking brake, Auto Hold and gearshift lever with RS logo.

The interior trim was also modified with a new texture and exposed red stitching, as well as premium seat coverings.

The Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​has the new tire pressure indicator cluster, navigation with 3D maps, a new operating system, simultaneous full-screen maps on both screens, personal driver assistant, Baidu Maps and downloadable apps.

It goes without saying that it is already 5G ready, as well as having an internet connection and native Wi-Fi on board. There are also 11 remote services on Tracker RS, including maintenance, shopping and entertainment.

With the new 184-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo engine and CVT transmission with “L” position and manual gearshifts by button on the lever, the Tracker RS ​​has an exterior with darkened 17-inch wheels, 215/55 R17 tires, shiny black details, panoramic electric sunroof, among others.

As you can see, Tracker is evolving well in China, not being a full mid-life update, as it doesn’t have any external changes beyond the package assigned to the RS version.

The addition of the above items only adds value to the product, which could receive such changes here, however, this will imply a price increase, especially in relation to the digital cluster.

Either way, the competition is out there and GM will need to update its Tracker sometime in the next couple of years.

Chevrolet Tracker RS ​​2023 – Photo Gallery