Chinese megacity cancels flights and orders mass testing after a case of covid-19

The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou on Thursday canceled hundreds of flights and ordered tests on 5.6 million people after detecting a suspected case of covid-19, as the country struggles with a deaf coronavirus.















Guangzhou, a major commercial and manufacturing hub in southern China, began testing nearly a third of its 19 million residents after detecting an “anomalous” result at the airport, where flights were canceled.

China faces the most serious outbreak of the coronavirus since the first wave of 2020, with dozens of deaths a day in the city of Shanghai and entire isolated neighborhoods in the capital Beijing, where some cases have been detected.

With its ‘covid zero’ policy, China imposes lockdowns, large-scale testing and travel restrictions to eradicate contagions.

The strategy faces problems with the more contagious variant omicron, which is not contained by health controls.

The weeks of confinement for nearly all of Shanghai’s 26 million residents have taken a huge toll on the Chinese economy.

The technology center in Hangzhou, near Shanghai, has ordered tests every 48 hours on 9.4 million residents of the city center, which has a total population of 12.2 million, so that these people have access to public spaces and means. of transport.

“The goal is for the virus to have nowhere to hide or settle,” the city government said in a statement, raising fears of further restrictions in a city that is home to some of the country’s biggest companies.

China recorded 11,367 new infections on Thursday, a small number for a country of 1.4 billion people and also compared to most major economies.

But this is enough to put on alert the authorities of the country, the first to detect the coronavirus in 2019 and which a few months ago practically did not register significant numbers of contagions.