‘Cidade Perdida’ is still showing at the cinema in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

After several weeks in a row with the premieres of films long awaited by moviegoers, the schedule that runs from this Thursday (28) to next Tuesday (3) at the cinema in Juazeiro does not bring news, with the highlight again for Lost City, romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The schedule for next Wednesday (4) changes due to the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Surprising critics and audiences, Lost City It continues to be a success, including at the box office, having earned US$ 128.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend alone. In the film, Sandra Bullock plays a novelist who is kidnapped during the promotion of her new book. Behind this kidnapping is a villain played by Daniel Radcliffe who believes the author can lead him to the treasure of the lost city – the subject of her new book. And now only Alan, the book cover model played by Channing Tatum, to free her from the evildoer’s hands.

Lost Cityas of this writing, has a 78% critical approval rating, an 83% general public approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and three dubbed sessions a day at 2:30 pm, 4:50 pm and 9 pm.

DPA 3 – An adventure at the end of the world

Another feature film that premiered last week and is still showing is the third film by the Detectives of the Blue Building, which once again brings the gang together on an adventure in a freezing place in search of the benign half of a medallion whose other half is being used by the doorman Severino and influencing him to be a bad person. There are two sessions for the film: 2:20 pm and 4:40 pm.

More national cinema

Provisional Measure, which marks the debut of Lázaro Ramos as a director of feature films, is another national film in theaters in Juazeiro. This one has also been very popular with the public and critics and has two daily sessions: at 7pm and 9pm.

The film is a dystopia that takes place in Brazil where an authoritarian governor orders all people of African descent to return to Africa, which generates a wave of revolt, protests and resistance.

Games, comics and books

Closing the schedule, three more movies adapted from games (Sonic 2), comics (morbius) and books (Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets)for lovers of geek culture.

sonic 2 shows the adventure of the speedy hedgehog and his partnership with Tails to prevent his rivals Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles – who have come together for a greater purpose – find a mystical emerald that has great power, capable of destroying civilizations. With the character already established for the public, this sequel shows more of the universe of games and the world of Sonic. For three weeks now, the film has three dubbed sessions: 1:20 pm, 3:50 pm and 6:30 pm.

Already in morbius, which completes a month in theaters, Jared Leto gives life to Dr. Michael Morbius, a geneticist who suffers from a rare blood disorder, puts everything into an experimental project that mixes his DNA with that of a bat in search of a cure. The film has a daily dubbed session at 8:40 pm.

And for lovers of the Harry Potter universe, the third film in the fantastic beasts It has three dubbed sessions (2:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm). The film follows the saga of Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and a team of witches, wizards and a baker (yes, that’s right) to prevent the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from taking control of the wizarding world. .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Next Thursday (5), the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But next Wednesday (4), there will be four preview sessions, three dubbed (7:00 pm, 7:20 pm and 9:40 pm) and one subtitled (10:00 pm). With this, the other films will change their schedules. Check below the schedule of the other films for next Wednesday.

DPA 3 – An adventure at the end of the world: 1:30 pm and 3:50 pm.

Sonic 2: 14:00 and 16:40 (both sessions dubbed)

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets: 1pm and 4pm (both sessions dubbed)

Lost City: 17:00 and 20:40 (both sessions dubbed)

Provisional Measure: 6:10 pm