Cinema Con 2022 | Disney bets on Avatar and Doctor Strange sequel to move event

Today (27) it was the turn of the disney go to CinemaCon and present the contents of their big brands. The studio took releases from Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios, which will be shown in theaters in 2022.

Tony Chambers, the Vice President of Theater Distribution led the studio’s panel along with other company executives like Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios.

Check out photos;

The presentation started with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Those present watched at least 20 minutes of the film and several scenes. It arrives next week in theaters.

In the list we have Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Check out a brief description WITH SPOILERS:

SPOILER ALERT!

This article contains information about the main events of the series/film. Continue reading at your own risk.

photo: marvel studios

In one of the scenes we see the entire wedding sequence of Rachel McAdams’ character, Dr Christine Palmer, which was already shown in the trailers. But the event is marred by the arrival of a giant one-eyed monster. Doctor Strange and Wong are there to fight the monster alongside America Chavez who explains to his colleagues about the multiverse and his abilities to walk through them.

photo: marvel studios

The executive also confirmed that the studio holds an event of its own where Marvel Studios plans its next steps. Feige says: “Over the next 10 years, characters we know and new characters, and new storytelling tools with the multiverse, anything can happen.”

scenes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were present in a video, but the feature was not quoted by Feige. The scenes showed some of the female characters in a battle.

Photo: Pixar

From Marvel to infinity and beyond…. CinemaCon attendees had the chance to watch footage from the upcoming Disney and Pixar feature film: lightyear, which opens in theaters on June 16. It took approximately 30 minutes.

The footage shows full snippets that were briefly seen in the latest trailer released with Buzz (Chris Evans) and his friend, and Commander Alicia Hawthorne (Uso Aduba) as they lead a mission to a planet with signs of life. But of course, the mission goes wrong and Buzz ends up seeing his life go by quickly until he moves forward into the future where he meets Alicia’s granddaughter, the young girl. Izzy (Keke Palmer).

The Sox cat looks like he’s going to steal the footage from the movie.

Details of the three upcoming releases of 20th Century Studios were presented: the animation Bob’s Burgers: The Movie (which should arrive in Brazil directly on Star+), the new film by David O. Russell (Cheating, The good side of life) amsterdamand avatar two, James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time.

David O. Russell’s feature won the title of amsterdam. The film is described as a thriller/romance about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Got a release date for November 4th.

In the list we have Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

And the panel ended with the release of the title of the sequel avatarwhich will be released in theaters on December 16.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival. and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron.

With information from the Hollywood Reporter.

