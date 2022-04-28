Club merger, shield revolt and team without a coach: get to know Santos rivals Unión La Calera | saints

Santos faces Unión La Calera, from Chile, this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar, in a match valid for the third round of group C of the Copa Sudamericana.

Founded on January 26, 1954, the opponent of Peixe was born from a merger of several clubs, has already had to face a bomb threat from the fans and was the home of one of the great idols of football in the country.

Unión La Calera began with the merger, initially, of three clubs: Club de Deportes Cóndor, Club de Deportes Calera Comercio and Club de Deportes Tifón. They formed Club de Deportes La Calera in 1954. It was later joined by Deportes Melón, which was also a merger between Club de Deportes Cemento Melón and Club de Deportes Minas Navío.

Cemento Melón was an amateur team at a cement factory. With that, Unión La Calera came to be known as “La Maquina Cementera” and to this day the fans are called “cementeros”.

1 of 4 Unión La Calera in the warm-up before facing Coquimbo, for the Chilean Championship — Photo: Publicity/Unión La Calera Unión La Calera in the warm-up before facing Coquimbo, for the Chilean Championship — Photo: Publicity/Unión La Calera

On the field, the team is in crisis. Last Monday, the club’s management fired Argentine coach Martín Anselmi. Assistant to Miguel Ángel Ramírez at Independiente Del Valle, Ecuador and Internacional, the coach did not resist in the position and was released after 15 matches.

The ex-commander had good results within the Copa Sudamericana, qualifying for the group stage and leading group C after two rounds. However, within the Chilean Championship the situation is different.

In 11 matches within the national competition, Unión La Calera won only one. The team occupies the penultimate position, with nine points, and can fall to the bottom if Antofagasta beats O’Higgins.

2 of 4 Martín Anselmi, former coach of Unión La Calera — Photo: Publicity/Unión La Calera Martín Anselmi, former coach of Unión La Calera — Photo: Publicity/Unión La Calera

Revolt with shield and cradle of “don” Elías Figueroa

The colors on the Unión La Calera crest (green, blue, white and red) refer to each of the training clubs. The team’s emblem, by the way, was the subject of controversy among fans.

This is the third time that Unión La Calera participates in the Copa Sudamericana. The first was in 2019, when it debuted in international competitions. This year, the club’s management chose to change the traditional shield.

The situation infuriated the crowd. Before the South American debut that year, against Chapecoense, fans asked for the game to be suspended and threatened to throw bombs at the team’s stadium if the shield did not return to the original model, which ended up not materializing.

The Chilean club is also where “Don” Elías Figueroa appeared for football. The former defender, idol of the national team and Internacional, started playing for Unión La Calera in the early 60s, where he played around 30 games before moving on to Santiago Wanderers. For the Chilean national team, he played in three World Cups (1974, 1978 and 1982).

Game stage hosted the World Cup

Unión La Calera plays its games at the Nicolás Chahuán Nazar stadium, which has a capacity of 9,200 fans and has synthetic turf. However, the game against Santos will be held at the Sausalito stadium, in Viña del Mar, a city that is about 60 km from the Chilean team’s home.

The stadium has a larger capacity for 23,000 fans. Built in 1929, it was one of the venues for the 1962 World Cup, hosting group C, which had Brazil, Czechoslovakia, Mexico and Spain. In the same stadium, the Selection eliminated England in the quarter-finals and where Czechoslovakia secured the spot for the final after beating Yugoslavia 3-1.

Sausalito also hosted the Brazilian team in the 1991 Copa América, as it hosted the competition’s group B, which also featured Ecuador, Uruguay and Bolivia. The stadium also hosted three matches in the 2015 Copa América: the goalless draw between Mexico and Bolivia in group A, Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Jamaica in group B and the quarter-finals between Argentina and Colombia, won by Argentines in penalties.

3 of 4 Sausalito Stadium, venue for the match between Unión La Calera and Santos — Photo: AFP Sausalito Stadium, venue of the match between Unión La Calera and Santos (Photo: AFP)

The ge Santos podcast is available on the following platforms: