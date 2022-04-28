Coach who headbutted female referee is suspended for 200 days

Coach Rafael Soriano, who attacked referee assistant Marcielly Netto at halftime between Desportiva and Nova Venécia, for the Campeonato Capixaba, was suspended for 200 days. The First Disciplinary Commission of the Court of Justice of Espírito Santo (TJD-ES) convicted him in four of the five articles in which he was denounced. The trial was held on Tuesday and the decision is subject to appeal.

The episode happened on April 11, when the coach, dissatisfied after the referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo ended the first half before his team took a corner, went to take satisfaction with the referee and headbutted the linesman, who immediately took the hands to the face. According to the summary of the game, the assistant was also offended.

Soriano, fired from Desportiva hours after the episode, was framed in five articles of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD) —243-F (offending someone in your honor, for fact directly related to sport); 243-G, § 3 (to practice a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability; 254-A, § 1st, I and § 3rd (physical aggression during a match with the bestowal intentionally punching, elbowing, headbutting or similar blows); 258 (assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code) and 258-B, § 2, II (conduct contrary to sports discipline and ethics)—and acquitted only in 243-F.

The suspension for 200 days was imposed by the conviction based on the article dealing with aggression – the penalties are not cumulative, the longest prevailing.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Rafael Soriano did not attend the session, which lasted four hours, and was represented by lawyer Julio Cezar Campana Filho. Marcielly testified during the hearing.

According to the publication, Soriano’s lawyer had 15 minutes to defend the coach, and maintained that he recognizes the aggression. According to him, the little flag pointed his finger at the coach’s face, and he tried to get out of the way. As they were close, there was the impression of aggression.

The coach denies the aggression since leaving the field in the game against Nova Venécia. After being expelled, Soriano told TV Cultura that Marcielly “is wanting to take advantage of a situation because she is a woman” and challenged the little flag to register a police report.