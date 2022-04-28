Congress analyzes Bolsonaro’s veto of cheaper medicine against Covid

The Congress analyzes this Thursday (28/4), at 10 am, the veto of Jair Bolsonaro against the granting of a compulsory license for patents for medicines and vaccines. If maintained, the veto will prevent the reduction of the price of the drug Paxlovid, from Pfizer, to prevent Covid-19.

The five-day treatment with the Pfizer drug would cost about R$1,640 per patient. Patent specialists from the Working Group on Intellectual Property, however, sent a suggestion to reduce the price of Paxlovid to the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System.

It is enough for Congress to overturn, in this Thursday’s session, Bolsonaro’s veto on compulsory licenses.

“If parliamentarians stop delaying and override the veto, Paxlovid can be manufactured or imported at a much lower price than that charged by Pfizer, guaranteeing access to all SUS patients”, explained Felipe Carvalho, GTPI coordinator.

The drug was approved by Anvisa in November 2021 and is indicated for people who have tested positive and are at risk of developing into serious cases. In addition to Brazil, the drug already has approval for emergency use in the United States, European Union countries, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and Mexico.