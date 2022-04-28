Construction company presents ‘new’ arena project to board members

WTorre presented to the Deliberative Council of Santos the financial readjustment for the project of the arena where the Vila Belmiro Stadium is located today. This was a first presentation, based on finances, of others that will follow soon. CEO Claudio Macedo led the explanations.

WTorre showed the financial study for the works. With the increase in prices due to covid-19, the construction company needed to make changes to make the project viable and attract investors. The estimated amount required is R$400 million. The initial funding will occur through the sale of premium cabins and chairs. Capacity continues for 30,000 fans, with 500 parking spaces.

The counselors were excited about the presentation and should form a commission to monitor the development of the project together with the Management Committee. The idea is for people from Santos with engineering experience to be part of this group.

In the initial project, the investment would be around R$ 250 million for a capacity of 30 thousand people. With the pandemic and the increase in inputs, values ​​and sectors needed to be reviewed.

“With a pandemic and increase in cement and steel, the first proposal did not close the account. There was no investor willing to put money into the project with interest rates and everything else that came as a result of the increases. WTorre, then, detailed the project. It was one, with a budget and approximate values, and it took a while to arrive at the real value”, said president Andres Rueda, to the UOL Esportein the beginning of the month.

If the final project is approved by the councilors, the associates will be called to vote. In case of a new “yes”, the works will start. Construction is expected to take two years.