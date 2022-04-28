Consulate pays bail, and Boca fan is released after act of racial slur at Corinthians game

The Argentine Consulate paid a bond of R$3,000 this Wednesday for the release of the Boca Juniors fan detained by the Military Police after having imitated monkeys to two fans of Corinthiansin the victory of the Brazilian club by 2 to 0, last Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

According to police chief Mauricio Freire, from the DOPE Special Operations Division, the man, named Leonardo Ponzo, was taken to the Juizado do Torcedor and, later, to the 24th Police Department, where he had the amount paid and was released to return to the hospital. your country.

It is worth remembering that the act was classified as a crime of racial injury (article 140, paragraph 3 of the Penal Code), which can lead to one to three years of detention. The information was first given by the ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Now, he will answer for the direct crime of Argentina. At the appropriate time, it will be activated by means of a letter rogatory (between different countries) and will be heard. This afternoon, he appeared in a photo alongside another fan. In the caption, it was written “here nothing happened”, next to a emoji monkey, also constituting a crime of racial injury.



Ponzo was seen by police officers present at the Arena imitating monkeys. A video shows the exact moment of the crime. As soon as he was identified, the fan was taken, during the match break, to the PM Command Post of the stadium. Subsequently, he was taken to the Strategic Operations Department of the Civil Police.

He was present at the place intended for the supporters of Boca Juniors. 2,500 tickets were made available, but some seats were empty. The team xeneize was defeated by 2 to 0 by Timão, who now became leader of group E of Libertadores, with six points.

the Corinthians issued a note repudiating the act, while Boca Juniors commented on the post: “Clube Atlético Boca Juniors expresses its absolute repudiation of the racist and xenophobic gestures of a supporter of Corinthians supporters. At the next meeting of the Steering Committee, the measures to be implemented and possible sanctions will be analyzed”.

