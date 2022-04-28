Contractor presents project for new Santos stadium: 30 thousand seats and cost of R$ 400 million | saints

The financial details for the construction of the new Vila Belmiro were presented on the night of this Wednesday, during the meeting of the Deliberative Council of Santos. Members of WTorre, the contractor responsible for the project, participated in the meeting held at the stadium.

Initially budgeted at R$ 250 million, the works had the cost readjusted to R$ 400 million. President Andres Rueda had already explained, last year, that the readjustment of the project was necessary due to the increase in materials for the work and interest rates.

The stadium capacity was maintained at 30,000 seats. In addition, the project also provides for 500 parking spaces.

To carry out the initial fundraising with investors, WTorre explained that it will use the sale of premium chairs and cabins. The contractor will also be responsible for managing the stadium for a period of 30 years.

Now, Santos wants to set up a commission with advisers with experience in the engineering area so that the project can get off the ground in the coming years.

The expectation is that, after the approval of the counselors, the final project will be taken for a vote by the club members. Only after passing through the scrutiny of the partners can the works be started. The deadline for completion of the new stadium would be 24 months.

