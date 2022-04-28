CONTROVERSY! Olivia Wilde receives alleged DIVORCE request on stage at CinemaCon

The director and actress Olivia Wilde (‘Tron ‑ Legacy’) was giving a presentation at CinemaCon when he received a mysterious envelope, from which he got a fright and continued the presentation. As reported by Deadline, the personal and confidential envelope contained custody documents from her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’).

“This is for me?” asked Wilde, as an unidentified person approached the stage and slid the envelope toward him. To be fair, the actress didn’t show much emotion when she opened the envelope and discovered what was inside. She got a little scare and continued promoting her new movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ like the professional she is.

wilde and sudeikis apparently had one of the best relationships in Hollywood before splitting in 2020 after seven years of engagement. Although the couple never made it to the altar, they share two children, Otis and Daisy. Since then, Wilde has been dating Harry Styles (‘Eternal’).

what took sudeikis planning this feat? How much involvement did he really have? How did the unidentified person get through security at CinemaCon? Who will have custody of the couple’s young children? Many were quick to point out that the star of ‘Ted Lasso‘ has nothing to do with it. We will then wait for further information.