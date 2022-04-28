Corinthians fan who accused Argentine racism complains about lack of help from the club

The fan who was instrumental in the arrest of the Argentine accused of racial slur in the game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors has been found. Kitchen assistant Felipe Cruz, 23, was willing to file a formal complaint against Leonardo Pozzo, 43, who made monkey gestures towards the group he was in, at Neo Química Arena.

If he had not given up watching the game, for which he paid R$120, the police would not have been able to remove Pozzo from the stands or denounce him for the crime of racial slur. The fan, however, complained of not having any support from the Parque São Jorge club even though he was acting in favor of the anti-racist cause.

“Where did Corinthians come to talk to me? I don’t want you to apologize to me, I just wanted to have support there right away. Man, they didn’t give us water. I felt treated like garbage“, Felipe told reporter Luis Adorno, from TV Recordresponsible for reproducing the quotes.

In later contact with the report of the My Helm, Felipe asked to make it clear that his complaint was due to the fact that Corinthians knew about the case and, even so, did not contact him. “The policeman told me that a lawyer from the club had my number, but no one came to me for support even knowing what happened. I never asked for anything from Corinthians nor do I want anything in return, no“, clarified Felipe.

“It is something that has already happened to me, it will happen and, unfortunately, it is a burden that I will carry. It may not change anything, but I will never shut up”, continued the Corinthians fan, resident of the East Zone, in an interview reproduced by the station. A video shows Felipe answering Argentines in front of Boca fans while accompanying the police.

A Corinthians fan fought, alone, against the racist fan of @BocaJrsOficial who imitated a monkey, on Tuesday night (26), in @NeoQuimicaArena. His name is Felipe Cruz, a 23-year-old black kitchen assistant who lives in ZL. We brainstormed with him… pic.twitter.com/7Cawjiq623 — Luís Adorno (@LuisAdorno) April 28, 2022

As he left the stadium’s eastern bleachers, the fan walked to a police station, where he was face to face with the accused. At that moment, the Argentine did not show the same resourcefulness as in the video..

“He started speaking a slurred Spanish that I couldn’t understand at all. Said it wasn’t him, that he hadn’t done it. But the image is clear”, Felipe explained. Pozzo had his bail paid by the Argentine Consulate in Brazil and was released to respond in freedom.

After getting ready to go to the police station, the young man saw nothing more of the game. The second goal, also scored by Maycon, was shown to him by one of the police officers on duty at the Civil Police’s Dope (Department of Strategic Operations), in downtown São Paulo.

When commenting on the case, Corinthians thanked the Military Police for the action, but did not mention the fan. In the same publication by the alvinegros, Boca Juniors said it repudiated the action of its aficionado on Brazilian soil.

See more at: Libertadores da América and Torcida do Corinthians.