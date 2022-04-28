Corinthians hits defense and takes only one goal in seven games at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians managed to return to being a club that concedes few goals when playing within its domains. After an errant sequence as home team, Timão conceded just one goal in the last seven games played between the team and their opponents inside the Neo Química Arena.

The Parque São Jorge club opened the season by drawing 0-0 with Ferroviária and losing 2-1 to Santos, a game that marked the dismissal of coach Sylvinho from the position at the beginning of the year.

Afterwards, the Corinthians still took a goal from Mirassol, in a victory that demanded a lot from the attack to be achieved. Since then, however, the white-and-white rearguard has played its part in Corinthians triumphs.

From the 3-0 victory over São Bernardo to the 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors, last Tuesday, the team conceded just one goal in the 630 minutes played in Itaquera. The goal was in a corner play by Guarani, for the quarterfinals of the Paulista Championship.

On two occasions, in fact, the performance was fundamental to the triumph: 1-0 against Red Bull Bragantino and 1-0 against Deportivo Cali. Against Boca, for example, the opponent managed only one shot on goal from inside the area.

Joo Victor and Raul Gustavo were the starters against the Argentines, but Gil participated in five of those duels. Other names in the sector, such as Robson Bambu and the young Robert Renan, have not yet worked there.

Last seven games at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – 04/26/2022 – Libertadores 2022

Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – 04/16/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – 04/13/2022 – Libertadores 2022

Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – 03/24/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – 03/12/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – 02/27/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – 02/16/2022 – Paulista 2022

See more at: Corinthians and Neo Qumica Arena retrospective.