Corinthians knows dates and times for five more rounds of the Brazilian; see table
This Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the details of more rounds of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Corinthians learned the dates and times of five more games.
From the sixth to the tenth round, Corinthians will face: Internacional (away), São Paulo (at home), América-MG (at home), Atlético-GO (away) and Cuiabá (away). Before that, Timão has commitments against Fortaleza, this Sunday and, after that, Red Bull Bragantino.
The match against Internacional, for the sixth round, takes place on Saturday, May 14, in Beira-Rio, at 7pm. Then, on Sunday, the 22nd, Timão faces São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena, at 4pm. Still at home, on the 29th, it’s time to host América-MG, at 6pm.
In the ninth round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians goes to Goiânia to face Atlético-GO. The match will be on Saturday, June 4th at 8:30 pm. In the tenth round, Timão visits Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, at 8 pm on June 9, a Thursday – check below.
- 6th round: Internacional vs Corinthians – 7pm on 05/14 – Premiere
- 7th round: Corinthians vs São Paulo – 4pm on 05/22 – TV Globo and Premiere
- 8th round: Corinthians vs América-MG – 18:00 on 05/29 – Premiere
- 9th round: Atlético-GO x Corinthians – at 20:30 on 04/06 – Premiere
- 10th round: Cuiabá x Corinthians – at 20:00 on the 09/06th – SporTV and Premiere
All Corinthians matches, from the sixth to the tenth round, will have Premiere broadcasts (channel that works as pay-per-view). The classic against São Paulo will also be broadcast on TV Globo (in open network); and the match against Cuiabá will also be broadcast from SportTV (closed channel).
In time: Corinthians enters the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Fortaleza. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena and is valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. Tickets are now on sale.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|01 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Fortaleza
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 May,
Wed, 21:00
|Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|08 May,
Sun, 18:00
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|11 May,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ
Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere
|Brazil’s Cup
|14 May,
Sat, 19:00
|Internacional x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|17 May,
Tue, 21:30
|Boca Juniors vs Corinthians
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT
|Liberators
|22 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Sao Paulo
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|26 May,
Thu, 21:00
|Corinthians x Always Ready
Broadcast: Facebook from Conmebol
|Liberators
|29 May,
Sun, 18:00
|Corinthians vs America-MG
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 June,
Sat, 20:30
|Atlético-GO x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
