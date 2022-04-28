Corinthians knows dates and times for five more rounds of the Brazilian; see table

This Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the details of more rounds of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Corinthians learned the dates and times of five more games.

From the sixth to the tenth round, Corinthians will face: Internacional (away), São Paulo (at home), América-MG (at home), Atlético-GO (away) and Cuiabá (away). Before that, Timão has commitments against Fortaleza, this Sunday and, after that, Red Bull Bragantino.

The match against Internacional, for the sixth round, takes place on Saturday, May 14, in Beira-Rio, at 7pm. Then, on Sunday, the 22nd, Timão faces São Paulo, at Neo Química Arena, at 4pm. Still at home, on the 29th, it’s time to host América-MG, at 6pm.

In the ninth round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians goes to Goiânia to face Atlético-GO. The match will be on Saturday, June 4th at 8:30 pm. In the tenth round, Timão visits Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, at 8 pm on June 9, a Thursday – check below.

6th round: Internacional vs Corinthians – 7pm on 05/14 – Premiere

7th round: Corinthians vs São Paulo – 4pm on 05/22 – TV Globo and Premiere

8th round: Corinthians vs América-MG – 18:00 on 05/29 – Premiere

9th round: Atlético-GO x Corinthians – at 20:30 on 04/06 – Premiere

10th round: Cuiabá x Corinthians – at 20:00 on the 09/06th – SporTV and Premiere

All Corinthians matches, from the sixth to the tenth round, will have Premiere broadcasts (channel that works as pay-per-view). The classic against São Paulo will also be broadcast on TV Globo (in open network); and the match against Cuiabá will also be broadcast from SportTV (closed channel).

In time: Corinthians enters the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Fortaleza. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena and is valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. Tickets are now on sale.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 01 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fortaleza

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 04 May,

Wed, 21:00 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV Liberators 08 May,

Sun, 18:00 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 11 May,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ

Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup 14 May,

Sat, 19:00 Internacional x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 May,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 22 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Sao Paulo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 26 May,

Thu, 21:00 Corinthians x Always Ready

Broadcast: Facebook from Conmebol Liberators 29 May,

Sun, 18:00 Corinthians vs America-MG

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 June,

Sat, 20:30 Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Corinthians x Internacional, Corinthians x So Paulo, Corinthians x America-MG, Corinthians x Atltico-GO, Corinthians x Cuiab and Neo Qumica Arena.