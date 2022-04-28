Corinthians lineup: with Gil back, the squad is once again with an eye on Fortaleza | Corinthians

After the victory over Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Corinthians performed again this Thursday at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. It was the beginning of the preparation to face Fortaleza, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

The main news of the day was the return of Gil, a defender who was out of the match against the Argentines due to a flu. The player trained with his teammates. Vítor Pereira remains away because of Covid.

On the field, only reserves or those who played less than 45 minutes against Boca Juniors. The rest of the squad remained inside the training center doing regenerative work.

Jô and Gil at Corinthians training this Thursday

As usual, some players from the base categories of Timão completed the training: defenders Alemão, Murillo and Robert Renan and forward Giovane. These last two, against Portuguesa-RJ, for the Copa do Brasil, had their chances.

On the field, Filipe Almeida, Vítor Pereira’s assistant, and the rest of the technical commission led a work of possession of the ball and confrontation in reduced field, as reported by the club’s press office.

For the game against Fortaleza, Corinthians still has two more training sessions. This Friday, activities take place in the afternoon.

Vítor Pereira will continue to make changes to the starting lineup. Taking into account the sequence and the last match, the team can be formed by: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Robert Renan (Raul Gustavo) and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Xavier), Giuliano and Paulinho (Cantillo); Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito (Gustavo Mantuan) and Júnior Moraes (Jô).

Júnior Moraes at Corinthians training this Thursday

Giuliano and Adson at Corinthians training this Thursday

Luan and Jô at Corinthians training this Thursday

