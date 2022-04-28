Corinthians reappears with the return of a defender and starts preparation for the game against Fortaleza

Corinthians performed at CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday afternoon to start preparing to face Fortaleza, at 4 pm next Sunday. The activity was marked by ball possession work and confrontation in reduced field.

After beating Boca Juniors last Tuesday, for Libertadores, the Corinthians squad had a break on Wednesday. So this afternoon’s training session was the first since the game. As usual, then, athletes who were on the field for more than 45 minutes stayed inside the CT performing regenerative work.

The rest of the cast went to the field and received guidance from Vítor Pereira’s assistants in the warm-up. The Corinthians coach, it is worth remembering, is still away for having tested positive for Covid-19.

The next activity was ball possession work. Soon after, the players were guided in small-field coping activities. The main news of the day was the return of the defender Gilwho recovered from the flu that took him out of the last Corinthians game.

Finally, four players from the base completed the training, as has been the custom since Vítor Pereira arrived at the club. They were: defenders Alemão (2002), Murillo (2002) and Robert Renan (2003); and striker Giovane (2003).

Corinthians resumes training on Friday, when they work again in the afternoon. On Saturday, the team ends the preparation for the game, which takes place at the Neo Química Arena, at 16:00, for the Brasileirão.

