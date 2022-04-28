Corinthians releases travel package for game against Boca Juniors in Argentina; see details

This Thursday, Corinthians announced the sale of packages for fans who want to travel to Buenos Aires and watch the match against Boca Juniors in Argentina. The game will be on May 17, at 9:30 pm, at Bombonera, in a duel valid for the Libertadores group stage.

Called “Invasão Corinthiana”, the travel package offered by the club offers the guarantee of the purchase of the ticket for the departure, accommodation in a three-star hotel, a meal for breakfast, lunch at a steakhouse in the Argentine capital, transfer from the restaurant to the stadium and then return to the hotel. The bus will have a police escort and there will also be a coordinator accompanying the group.

Single and double accommodations are available. The price of the package for two people members of Fiel Torcedor costs R$1,475.00. For non-members, the value is R$1,575.00. the service for a person who is a Timão fan member pays R$1,775.00 and for a non-member R$1,875.00. It is worth mentioning that the value of the tickets is not included in the purchase of the service, only the guarantee of acquiring them.

As reported by My Helm, the team boards have reached an agreement on the charge of visiting tickets for matches between the teams. Last Tuesday, in Corinthians’ 2-0 victory against the Argentine club, Timão made 2,500 tickets available for Boca Juniors fans. At Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, the visiting sector should receive the same number of Corinthians fans.

Before the duel between the teams, Corinthians faces Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, at the Coloso de Palmaseca stadium, in Cali, next Wednesday, for Libertadores. Even before that, on Sunday, at 4 pm, Timão will face Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

