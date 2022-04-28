Corinthians victory against Boca Juniors guarantees the biggest audience of the year for SBT

This Tuesday, Corinthians beat Boca Juniors 2-0, at Neo Química Arena, in the group stage of Libertadores. Timão’s victory was broadcast by SBT, on open television, and guaranteed the biggest audience of the year for the station in São Paulo.

During the game of the alvinegro club, the channel recorded an average of 14 points with a peak of 16, second measurement of Kantar Ibope Media. SBT was only behind Globo in the ranking of most watched during the period. The carioca broadcaster reached an average of 27 points in the transmission of the final of the Big Brother Brazil. To make it clearer, one point corresponds to 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo. The information is from the portal remote.

It is worth remembering that SBT had already exclusively broadcast Corinthians’ 2-0 defeat against Always Ready, in early April, in Timão’s debut in the continental competition. At the time, the station also reached the runner-up position of audience on open TV with an average of 10.6 points.

The next game of the alvinegro club that will be broadcast on SBT will be again against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, on May 17, at 21:30. The broadcaster holds the rights to broadcast Libertadores on open TV.

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the fourth round of the Brasileirão. The match will be broadcast by Globo.

