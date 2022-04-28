COVID-19: 26 people die in Minas in the last 24 hours

BH experiences the first day of easing the use of masks in closed places, use is still mandatory in public transport (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Another 998 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Minas, and 26 people died in the state this Thursday (28/4), as a result of complications from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,355,667 positive cases and 61,269 deaths have already been recorded, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin issued by the Secretary of State for Health.

In 2022, so far, there were 5,038 deaths in Minas Gerais caused by the coronavirus. In 2021 there were 44,757 deaths, and in 2020, 11,902 people lost their lives to COVID. The numbers are on a downward trend, and the month of April has 8.3% of the total number of deaths recorded in the year.

According to data from the Minas vaccinometer, more than 44.2 million doses of vaccine have already been applied in the state. Currently, 83.2% of people over 5 years of age are on two doses of the vaccine, 57.6% with the first booster dose and 2.2% with the second booster.

The vaccination campaign continues in BH, with a campaign from Monday to Friday, for all audiences and age groups already summoned, in the health centers listed on the City Hall website.

Today (28/4) is also the first day with the release of masks in closed places in the capital of Minas Gerais. The obligation of protective equipment follows only for collective and school transport and hospital environments. From May 1, Sunday, the use of masks in closed places across the state will no longer be mandatory.