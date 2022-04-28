COVID-19: 26 people die in Minas in the last 24 hours
Another 998 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Minas, and 26 people died in the state this Thursday (28/4), as a result of complications from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,355,667 positive cases and 61,269 deaths have already been recorded, according to data from the epidemiological bulletin issued by the Secretary of State for Health.
According to data from the Minas vaccinometer, more than 44.2 million doses of vaccine have already been applied in the state. Currently, 83.2% of people over 5 years of age are on two doses of the vaccine, 57.6% with the first booster dose and 2.2% with the second booster.
Read more about COVID-19
