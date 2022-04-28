Covid-19: New, more dangerous variants may emerge in the coming months, warn scientists – Revista Crescer

+



Although protection measures are gradually being relaxed, the covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. And, according to a group of Brazilian scientists, this may be far from happening. Researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) and Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP) published a study showing that there are still chances of being surprised by more “dangerous” and more transmissible variants in the coming months.

+ Deltacron: are there reasons to be alert about the new variant of the coronavirus in children and pregnant women?

(Photo: Getty Images)

know more

For this, they analyzed 150 articles already published on covid-19 and observed how other scientists described the virus, its potential for mutation, transmission, the effectiveness of vaccines… The result of the work was published in the scientific journal viruson the 16th of April.

“The main conclusion we have reached is that we should not let the virus circulate, because we do not know what the variants will look like in the coming months”, says professor Cristiane Guzzo, from the Microbiology department of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) at USP and a researcher main article.

According to the specialist, we are currently experiencing a “quieter” period of the pandemic, because we are still protected by the booster doses of the vaccine and by the high rate of contamination of the ômicron. “Then, the tendency is for people to start getting infected again and then we will be subject to the emergence of variants that are even more contagious and stronger than those we know, which reduces the effectiveness of vaccines. As we have no way of predicting how the evolution will be of the pandemic and how the new variants will behave, all care still needs to be done by society in order to avoid the circulation of the virus”, he explains.

+ There are no records of deaths of children or adolescents associated with the vaccine against covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health bulletin

After analyzing the studies, the researchers made two main findings: the coronavirus is even more mutable than previously thought, and its transmission has happened earlier and earlier, even before the onset of symptoms.

“The virus has been evolving with the aim of staying alive and for that it is changing mainly to circumvent the action of antibodies and manage to infect humans. Our study is in line with what the World Health Organization (WHO) recently pointed out, that the coronavirus still remains a public health emergency due to its unpredictable evolution”, says Cristiane. That’s why it’s still worth the usual guidance: take vaccines up to date, avoid agglomerations, keep the use of the mask, sanitize your hands well and leave the environments well ventilated.

know more

Do you want access to exclusive content from Crescer? Just click here and sign!