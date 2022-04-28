Covid-19 pandemic has changed our perception of time, according to study

The covid-19 pandemic has changed our perception of the passage of time, according to a Brazilian study published in the journal Science Advances. Of 3,855 respondents, the majority (65%) reported feeling the hours drag on more slowly at the end of the first month of social isolation, in May 2020.

According to the article, conducted by scientists at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), this first sensation concerns a phenomenon called “temporal expansion”, which is directly associated with loneliness and the lack of positive experiences during the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the perception of “time pressure” (when the clock seems to go fast and there is no time) has decreased for 75% of these people.

As the researchers comment, the sensation of temporal expansion diminished over the weeks. To arrive at this finding, the volunteers answered an online questionnaire with ten questions and participated in an experiment in which they had to press a button to signal the passage of 30 or 60 seconds. However, the public involved had no difficulty in calculating these small time intervals.

The scientists then analyzed the responses and calculated, week by week, whether there was an increase or decrease in temporal expansion and pressure, and concluded that in the weeks when the individual felt more alone and experienced less positive affect, he felt time passing more slowly. In high-stress situations, however, time seemed to pass more quickly for this person.

Covid-19 pandemic has altered perception of time, study finds (Image: Rido81/Envato)

The authors emphasize that the sensation of time passing faster or slower is mainly influenced by factors such as the relevance of time in a given context and unpredictability.

Comparing participants’ impressions of the pre-pandemic period versus the beginning of the pandemic, the authors noted a 20-point increase in temporal expansion and a 30-point decrease in temporal pressure. Young people were the ones who most felt time stopped at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Science Advances, Agência Fapesp