Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/27/2022; city ​​continues with no record of deaths from the disease and empty public beds | Wood zone

Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/27/2022; city continues with no record of deaths from the disease and empty public beds
Juiz de Fora did not record deaths from Covid-19 in Wednesday’s newsletter (27). The municipality continues without any patients hospitalized in the infirmary beds and in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the Unified Health System (SUS). In private hospitals, 3 patients are still hospitalized with the disease.
The newsletter also 14 new Covid-19 cases and 136 suspected cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,389 infected, 140,028 suspicious notifications and 2,255 lives lost in the city.
Deaths caused by Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|0
|0
|2,255
New victims of Covid-19
|Sex
|Age
|date of death
|comorbidity
|no registry
Confirmed cases of Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|+17
|+14
|66,389
Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19
Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.
Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall
Suspected cases of Covid-19
|previous bulletin
|current bulletin
|Accumulated total
|+189
|+136
|140,028
* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations for Covid-19
|Type
|Current hospitalization
|Hospitalization the day before
|ICU (private + public)
|0
|0 patients
|Wards (private + public)
|3 patients
|2 patients
|Total inpatients
|3 hospitalized
|2 hospitalized
SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only
|Current SUS ICU rate
|Previous SUS ICU rate
|Current SUS ward rate
|Previous SUS ward rate
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Hospitalizations due to Covid-19
Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals
Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)
|Current total occupancy
|Previous day’s total occupancy
|76.17% (private + public)
|74.01% (private + public)
|88.72% (public only)
|89.47% (public only)
|64.58% (private only)
|59.72% (private only)
Recovered from Covid-19
*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours.