Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/27/2022; city ​​continues with no record of deaths from the disease and empty public beds | Wood zone

Juiz de Fora did not record deaths from Covid-19 in Wednesday’s newsletter (27). The municipality continues without any patients hospitalized in the infirmary beds and in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the Unified Health System (SUS). In private hospitals, 3 patients are still hospitalized with the disease.

The newsletter also 14 new Covid-19 cases and 136 suspected cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,389 infected, 140,028 suspicious notifications and 2,255 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total 0 0 2,255

New victims of Covid-19 Sex Age date of death comorbidity no registry

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +17 +14 66,389

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19 Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall. Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total +189 +136 140,028

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before ICU (private + public) 0 0 patients Wards (private + public) 3 patients 2 patients Total inpatients 3 hospitalized 2 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate 0% 0% 0% 0%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases) Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy 76.17% (private + public) 74.01% (private + public) 88.72% (public only) 89.47% (public only) 64.58% (private only) 59.72% (private only)

Recovered from Covid-19

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours.