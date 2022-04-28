“Covid is under control”, says Ibaneis about pandemic numbers in DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said, this Thursday (28/4), that Covid-19 in the Federal District is “under control”. “The rates are pretty quiet. The occupancy rate of beds is low and we are taking it with great tranquility”, commented the local chief executive. The statement was given during the sanction of the revision of the Land Use and Occupancy Law (Luos), which took place this morning at Palácio do Buriti.

Until this Wednesday (27/4), 440 people died as a result of Covid-19 in the Federal District in 2022 alone. Of these, 72.7% were not vaccinated or had not completed the vaccination cycle.

The data were released by the DF Health Department (SES/DF). Of the total number of deaths, 120, equivalent to 27.3%, occurred in the group of people who had completed the vaccination schedule.

The folder details that, among those immunized who died, 85% had at least one comorbidity and were, on average, 80 years old. According to the secretariat, those who received the basic regimen (first and second dose or single dose) and a booster dose are considered vaccinated, or individuals with a basic regimen still awaiting a deadline for application of the booster dose.

For immunosuppressed people, those who received the basic schedule, additional dose and booster dose or with basic schedule and additional dose are considered to have completed the vaccine cycle, still awaiting the deadline for application of the booster dose.

