Cruzeiro fan thanks Gusttavo Lima for goalkeeper failure and goes viral

The joke of a Cruzeiro fan ‘thanking’ singer Gusttavo Lima for the failure of goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira, from Londrina, in the 1-0 victory, at Mineirão, on Tuesday night (26), for the fourth round of Serie B , ended up going viral, having more than 5,500 likes and almost 700 shares.

Thank you Gusttavo Lima, for making the pitch bad and making the guys’ goalkeepers trip and fall — Ligorioᶜᵉᶜ🇺🇾 (7/65) (@ligoriogabriel_) April 27, 2022

When citing the singer, the fan related the failure of Londrina’s goalkeeper to the state of Mineirão’s lawn, which would have been a little hampered after the ‘Buteco do Gusttavo Lima’ show that brought together about 75,000 people at Gigante da Pampulha.

On the @ligoriogabriel profile, the fan posted: “Thank you Gusttavo Lima, for leaving the pitch bad and making the guys’ goalkeepers trip and fall”. The post quickly began to circulate among celestial fans, who also adopted the tone of irony in the comments.

Mineirão Defense

Through the press office, Mineirão’s administrators recognize that the show left some marks and different colors on the stadium’s lawn, but guarantee that this does not affect the ‘playability’.

On Mineirão’s social networks, the criticism of the state of the lawn received a ‘standard’ response: “The lawn is really not 100% visually due to last Saturday’s event. But we guarantee that the aspect does not affect the gameplay. Soon , the lawn will be beautiful, as usual!”.