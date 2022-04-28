Cruzeiro has a loss of R$ 113 million in 2021 accounts and accumulates a deficit of more than R$ 1 billion | cruise

Cruzeiro presented a deficit of BRL 113.047 million in 2021. A summary of the financial statement (which, in total, has 42 pages) was shown to the councilors of the Minas Gerais club, this Wednesday, revealing the numbers from the previous year.

The club’s situation is still critical, but the numbers for 2021 represent an improvement in relation to debt growth. In total, the accumulated deficit of the cruise is BRL 1,016,847,000.

Compared to 2020, the damage was smaller. In the previous season, Cruzeiro had a negative result of R$ 226.5 million compared to R$ 113 million now.

In relation to 2020, Cruzeiro saw net revenues increase: from R$118.8 million to R$138.8 million. On the other hand, expenses decreased. They went from R$ 275.2 million to R$ 176.9 million (average of R$ 14.7 million per month).

Although the numbers show a drop in costs and an increase in revenues, others still show the complicated situation of Cruzeiro. For example, loans and financing. The club declared that, in 2021, it was BRL 33.4 million at this point against BRL 14.5 million in the previous year. Labor obligations also jumped from BRL 91 million to BRL 127 million.

The numbers still do not encompass the bulk of Ronaldo Phenomenon’s management in celestial football, as he took over the club on December 18 of last year. The vote on the club’s accounts will be this Friday, from 5:30 pm (Brasília time), in Barro Preto.