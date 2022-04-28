Crypto Law in Brazil Could Prevent Redemption on Foreign Exchanges, Expert Says

Investors who own cryptocurrencies on foreign exchanges may be prevented from converting digital assets into reais, making it impossible to make profits from an eventual appreciation, if the custodian platform does not comply with the regulatory framework for cryptoassets in Brazil.

This is because, according to experts, international exchanges that refuse to comply with the new rules provided for in Bill No. 4,401, which replaces PL 3,825/2019 and was approved in the Senate, will be considered illegal. The bill, it is worth remembering, will still be forwarded to the Chamber of Deputies, which will act as a reviewing house, and, if approved, may be sent for presidential sanction.

“When the resources are in the crypto world, you can transfer to cold wallets [carteiras digitais desconectadas da internet], do what you want. But the state controls when you go from fiat currency to crypto, and vice versa, controls customs from the real world to the virtual world. So, faced with an enforcement of the authorities, an investor who has resources in these exchanges, if they are not regularized, may have access to the national financial system blocked”, explained the lawyer and professor at Insper and Ibmec, Isac Costa, participating in Cripto+, a program by the InfoMoney CoinDesk focused on the digital assets sector (watch in the player above).

Faced with this scenario, explains Costa, the user would be obliged to transfer their cryptos to a legalized exchange in Brazil to convert them to reais, which could lead to problems with the Federal Revenue Service given the lack of clarity about the origin of the assets. converted.

Behind the scenes, this is one of the risks also pointed out by national cryptocurrency platforms when criticizing the performance of foreign companies in the country without proper physical presence. The largest Brazilian platform, Mercado Bitcoin, celebrated the approval of the Crypto PL this week in the Senate.

“We understand that the regulation of virtual assets, a category that includes cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, and other digital assets, such as tokens, is fundamental and urgent, and we endorse the initiative of the Legislative Power,” said 2TM, holding company, in a note. which controls the Bitcoin Market.

Professor at Insper and Ibmec, Isac Costa, also warns of the need to adapt to investors who today even use foreign exchanges that intend to meet the new requirements of the Brazilian regulatory framework.

“Investors who already have an account with these service providers, if they join the regulation, may have a problem with the information omitted from the tax authorities”, points out the lawyer. “It’s not that these exchanges will make a retroactive declaration, but before you were in a more comfortable position, you didn’t need to control your operations, you didn’t need to declare in the Income Tax, and now you will have this work”.

One of the companies that should go through this transition is Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange that has been operating in Brazil for more than two years and which only recently announced plans to open offices in the country. consulted by InfoMoney CoinDeskBinance does not make it clear whether or not it already reports trading data to the Federal Revenue, something required since 2019 for exchanges that offer services to Brazilians.

The exchange, however, defends a position favorable to the regulation of the crypto-assets sector.

“Brazil is very relevant to Binance and we have been working in direct and constant contact with local authorities to contribute to the expansion of the blockchain and cryptoassets segment. The announcement, in March of this year, of the acquisition process of Sim;paul, a Brazilian brokerage company authorized by the Central Bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), reinforces this.

In the text, it also reaffirms the intention to open offices in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, as announced by CEO Changpeng Zhao, on a visit to Brazil in March – but does not reveal an opening date.

