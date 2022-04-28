Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Rises Again, GMT Soars; Goldman Considers Tokenizing Assets, Ukraine Expected to Receive $77M in BTC

After five days of erratic performance, Bitcoin (BTC) has finally taken a turn to the upside, but analysts question whether the latest rally has any staying power amid a predictably disappointing start to the quarterly earnings of publicly-traded companies that help to the cake of macroeconomic uncertainties grows together with the monetary tightening in the United States.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at 7:10 a.m. at just over $39,789, up 1.8% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded at $2,938, up 1.3% over the same period. Trading volume and volatility, however, remained at low levels.

Bitcoin appears to be “falling out of the window but holding on to the door,” Alex Kuptsikevich, an analyst at FxPro, wrote in an email to CoinDesk.

Other cryptos are also trading in positive territory this morning, but not showing much strength, with a few exceptions. On Wednesday (27), Cosmos (ATOM) was among the biggest climbers, with a gain of 5%, after startup Evmos said it would again open up the possibility for users to redeem crypto for free in the process known as airdrop.

Among the best performing digital assets is Stepn (GMT), a cryptocurrency linked to a game that pays the user for exercising. It is up 20% in 24 hours and is now over $4.

Cryptocurrency prices track major equity markets, which broke a recent streak of losses to record small gains yesterday. Gold, a traditional safe-haven investment, fell more than 1% amid at least temporary investor migration to riskier assets.

Some cryptocurrency analysts have even become more optimistic about a possible more permanent recovery in digital asset markets.

“If you zoom out, there are some good and positive factors and tailwinds hitting the industry,” Chris Perkins, president of CoinFund, told CoinDesk. “We are seeing that cryptocurrency markets have been resilient among some other payments in the tech sector. We are seeing strong trends from a political point of view. We are seeing the left and the right coming together and agreeing that we need to have strong, principled politics.”

The cryptocurrency rally also coincided with the news that Goldman Sachs is studying the possibility of tokenizing real assets, bringing real estate and other assets onto the blockchain. In Eastern Europe, Bitcoin continues to play a leading role in financing both sides of the war. Yesterday, Finland said it will donate around $77 million worth of BTC to help Ukraine.

In Brazil, the discussion turns to the proximity of the definition of a regulatory framework for the crypto-assets sector. After being approved by the Senate plenary, Bill 3.825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR), goes to the Chamber of Deputies, which will act as a reviewing house.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 39,789.86 +1.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,938.75 +1.3% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 403.72 +2.8% Solana (SOL) US$ 100.44 +0.7% Earth (MOON) US$ 91.70 +2.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Stepn (GMT) $4.04 +21.5% Read DAO (LDO) $3.51 +14.2% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.393384 +12.3% Convex Finance (CVX) $27.57 +7.4% PancakeSwap (CAKE) $20.38 +6.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Arweave (AR) $27.23 -2.5% FraxShare (FXS) US$ 27.30 -2.4% Helium (HNT) US$ 16.21 -two% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.140593 -1.4% OKB (OKB) US$ 19.50 -1.3%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 35.00 +2.04% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 45.80 +0.28% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.80 -0.28%+ Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 38.17 -4.51% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 39.30 +0.51% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.16 +0.16% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.42 +1.26% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.77 +0.29%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (28):

Goldman Sachs says it is exploring real asset tokenization

Goldman Sachs said it is studying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and, in particular, “tokenization of real assets”, in a new step by the investment bank in the cryptocurrency sector.

The metaverses in which real-world assets such as real estate and land are bought and sold as NFTs have attracted the attention of big names in financial services and a host of other industries.

“We’re actually exploring NFTs in the context of financial instruments, and it’s actually quite powerful. So we worked on a number of things,” said Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, attending the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit held yesterday.

The bank delved into cryptocurrencies. It began offering Bitcoin derivatives to investors in 2021 and conducted its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency trading with digital asset finance company Galaxy Digital in March of this year.

Finland wants to donate $77 million worth of Bitcoin to Ukraine

Finland is planning to donate Bitcoin seized from various criminal investigations carried out by the government to Ukraine, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported, citing government sources.

The amount of Bitcoin to be donated has yet to be determined, but the potential value could be worth up to 73 million euros ($77 million) at current prices, according to the report.

Finland began studying the use of bitcoins to help Ukraine in early March. Finland also considered donating 1,981 bitcoins seized by its customs department directly to Ukraine.

Donating cryptocurrencies has become a popular way to donate money to Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

DeFi project is hacked for the second time in two months

Decentralized finance (DeFi) app Deus Finance was exploited for the second time in two months. The attack resulted in the theft of more than $13.4 million worth of cryptocurrencies this morning, security researchers at PeckShield said via Twitter. The exploration took place on the Fantom (FTM) network.

Deus Finance allows developers to build financial services such as futures, loans and options trading on its platform.

The attack used a flash loana type of loan that must be obtained and paid back in the same transaction, to trick the way God’s smart contracts read data into the platform’s liquidity pools.

This allowed the attacker to artificially inflate the value of some assets, borrow cryptos and make a profit after paying off the loan. Calculated at $13.4 million, the total losses for the protocol could be much higher, PeckShield said.

Spanish exchange Bit2Me arrives in Brazil

Spanish cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me announced on Thursday (28) its arrival in Brazil and the hiring of Ricardo Da Ros, former country manager at Binance, to lead the company’s expansion in Latin America.

“I am very happy to be part of the Bit2Me family. I think it is an exchange with a great future that has the founding principles of Bitcoin (BTC) in its DNA,” says Da Ros.

Bit2Me was the first company to be recognized by the Bank of Spain as a provider of virtual currency services. It has customers in more than 100 countries and a transaction volume of around €1.1 billion in 2021.

