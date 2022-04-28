D-Day and start of vaccination of children against flu and measles this Saturday – Campos 24 Horas





The Municipal Health Department (SMS) starts this Saturday (30), the vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days against influenza (flu) and measles (triple viral vaccine). On the occasion, D-Day takes place, with the opening of posts also for the application of vaccines for the elderly over 60 years and health professionals. These three priority groups represent 125,441 people in the national campaign target audience.

Vaccination will take place at 26 stations distributed throughout the municipality, from 9 am to 15 pm. Children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, elderly people over 60 years of age and health professionals may receive the dose against influenza. The vaccine protects against the Darwin subtype H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses, which caused the outbreak in late 2021.

The measles vaccine will be available for children aged 9 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days and for health professionals with an incomplete vaccination schedule. It is worth noting that both vaccines, both the flu and measles vaccines, can be given on the same day. Simultaneous vaccination is an activity recommended by the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Health.

The director of Primary Care, Rodrigo Carneiro explains that the influenza virus circulates endemically throughout the national territory. "Every year there is a risk of an epidemic or an outbreak, such as the one experienced at the end of 2021. The outbreak of the infection by the H3N2 virus that together with the coronavirus pandemic made people's health even more difficult, so every year we we should apply the flu vaccine to those so-called risk groups because the flu is potentially serious. The flu can take people to the hospital, the ICU and death", explains the infectious disease specialist.

Starting on April 4th, until the 26th, 9,743 people aged 60 and over have already been vaccinated against the flu. In health workers, the range was 5,372 immunized people. There are 1,606 health workers who have updated their measles vaccination schedule.

Rodrigo points out that the vaccine is highly safe and that he expects vaccinating-eligible campers to flock to flu vaccination posts. "It is very important that people receive the vaccine that is renewed every year with those types of viruses that circulated more frequently in the last semester", he said.

To have access to immunizations, it is necessary to present a vaccination card, photo document and proof of residence.

Next Monday (2) the application of the influenza vaccine will begin for the other priority groups, such as truck drivers, road transport workers, urban and long-distance passengers; employee of the deprivation of liberty system; population deprived of freedoms and adolescents in socio-educational measures; armed forces; security and rescue force; port workers; truck drivers; pregnant and postpartum women; people with comorbidities; and people with permanent disabilities.

Exclusive stations for vaccination of the elderly and health professionals:

Municipal Sports Foundation (formerly AABB)

Guarus Plaza Shopping

Exclusive station for vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Children’s City

Exclusive stations for vaccination of the elderly and children aged 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days:

Guarus Health Center

UBSF of Dores de Macabu

UBS in Custodópolis

UBSF Félix Miranda

UBSF Santo Amaro

UBSF Poço Gordo

UBSF Parque Imperial

UBS Penha

UBSF Lagamar

UBS Eldorado

UBS Santa Maria

UBSF Ponta da Lama

UBSF Bus Park

UBSF IPS

UBSF Parque Prazeres

UBS Ponta Grossa

UBSF Morangaba

UBSF Lagoa de Cima

UBS Stumps

UBS New Sale

UBS Vila Nova

UPH Indent

UPH Ururaí