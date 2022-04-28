Datena has a fight with Renata Fan, yells at the blonde and humiliates: Give me

According to the presenter, he always ends the program on time.

Considered two of the Band’s greatest communicators, Datena and Renata Fan have been on the station for years. However, despite being longtime colleagues, both have already starred in a live breaker.

During the transition from “Jogo Aberto” to the extinct “SP Happens”, the presenter was furious with the blonde’s attitude.

This because the journalist was a few minutes late to deliver the schedule to the veteran.

At the time, Renata Fan believed she still had a few minutes left and asked another question to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

“I’m going to go to São Paulo, it happens, it’s time, just ask Luxembourg, Datena is your schedule, I’ll just ask: Go to Colorado[Internacional] or not?”, asked the presenter.

“What’s the purpose?”, Datena is scandalized live and sees a thief swallow a cell phone chip before dying “I cried a lot”, Datena paralyzes Catia Fonseca’s program and makes death announcement: “Very bad indeed” Datena gets angry with Renata Fan in the Band, expels the presenter screaming and the program is taken off the air

SCREAMING IS EXPOSED ON THE BAND

in the background, Datena started yelling at the blonde: “If the time is mine then give me here!”.

But, those who believe that the climate stopped there are wrong. Vanderlei went to answer Renata Fan while the presenter demanded that the cameras of the neighboring program be taken down.

“If the time is mine here,” Datena repeated incessantly, causing a great humiliation to the live colleague.

Renata Fan lost her patience and ended the program rudely. “We’re with Datena, folks!”, she shouted.

HUMILIA PRESENTER WITHOUT PAIN

At the time, the two shows still bridged a few minutes, but the presenter did not even appear in the video.

revolted, Datena detonated even more Renata Fan in Band. “There’s no secret, television is like that, if it’s my time then it’s here, that’s it and that’s it. The time is past!”, he began, who continued:

“The time is past! See if I take a minute to deliver it to Jornal da Band to see if the guys don’t cut me off”, said the presenter, citing that Brasil Urgente always ends on time.

The argument took place in 2012, but the video went viral again a few days ago on social media.