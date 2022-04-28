Daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger defends Johnny Depp and criticizes Amber Heard

Ireland Baldwin attacked Amber Heard on the web, amid the defamation trial she and Johnny Depp play in court. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger did not hesitate to call the “Aquaman” actress a “terrible person”.

Read+: Doctor reveals Johnny Depp almost had to amputate his finger

Ireland surprised with his comments and showed that he is on the actor’s side.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like that,” wrote the 26-year-old model. “They are manipulative and cold and use their own femininity to play the victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s legal to say men are the worst and blah blah blah,” she added.

Baldwin wrote the message by sharing a screenshot of a tweet containing footage of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in a Virginia courthouse, listening to an audio recording of Heard trying to assault him during an argument.

Read+: Makeup brand accuses Amber Heard of lying

The tweet read: “Johnny Depp’s reaction in court finally listening to the audio in which Amber Heard admits to abusing him.”

“Men can be abused too,” the 26-year-old model said, before calling Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being” and a “terrible person”.

She added: “I hope Johnny gets his reputation back and his life back. And I hope he’s in 5 more Pirates movies.”

The model later deleted her social media accounts.

VENT

The judgement “Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard” continues in Fairfax County Court, and each day new charges are brought, new evidence is presented. This week in a kind of outburst, Johnny Depp stated that, regardless of the final result, the actress has already taken from him ‘nothing less than everything’.

Read+: Johnny Depp recalls feces in his bed

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation related to an essay she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ and although the article does not mention the actor by name, he argued that he refers to allegations she made after they split in 2016.

In his April 20 deposition, the 58-year-old actor told the judge that it doesn’t matter what the verdict of the civil trial is, as it has been “done” since Amber brought charges against him.

Asked what he missed after the essay was published, he said:

Read+: Makeup brand denounces Amber Heard for lying

“Nothing less than everything. When the claims were made [e] quickly circled the world, telling people I was a drunk, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women – suddenly in my 50s – it was all over… So what did that do to me? What effect did that have on me? I put it that way, no matter the outcome of this trial, the second the charges were brought against me…once it happened, I lost everything.”

In the deposition, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor thinks the accusations will ‘follow him forever’, no matter what he manages to prove, and no matter how true they are.

“I missed it because this is not something that someone is going to put on their backs for a short period of time. I will live with this for the rest of my life because of the allegations and because it was a high profile case. So I lost, no matter the outcome of this trial. I will carry this with me for the rest of my days. It never had to be like this. It never had to happen, and I don’t quite understand why it happened the way it did.”

Read+: Johnny Depp says he’s never hit a woman

Johnny Depp recalled that he was quite surprised when he found out that Amber Heard had applied for a domestic violence restraining order against him after the split and felt “sick” when the allegations against him circulated around the world.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!