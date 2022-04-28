Dead Space 2 and More: Prime Gaming Reveals May Free Games!

Amazon Prime subscribers are well aware that one of the main benefits of the plan is being able to enjoy some free games monthly through Prime Gaming. This week, the service revealed which titles you can activate for free if you’re one of the plan’s users:

dead space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Out of Line

Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Cat Quest

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

Most games offered by Prime Gaming are activated in Amazon’s own launcher, but it’s not uncommon for some to use others – especially from EA. So there is a great possibility that the dead space 2 will be activated by your Origin account. The games will be available from the first day of May.

In addition to the full games in the range, the service also offers items, benefits and perks in other games, especially free-to-play online titles. How Amazon Produces Lost Ark in the west, of course, this is one of the first games to receive benefits from Prime Gaming.

Starting May 3rd, Prime subscribers will receive an additional Rapport Pack, featuring Crystaline Aura for five days of use, a pack of 500 Amethyst Shards, and a Relic Rapport chest.

Other May benefits will be aimed at GTA Online and Lords Mobile. You can check the complete list of news in the official post.