Decree makes the use of masks in closed environments optional

The state government published, this Thursday (28/4), a decree that makes the use of masks to prevent Covid-19 on public roads or in public or private spaces, outdoors or indoors, optional.

The text also defines that the vaccination certificate will be mandatory only in places and events where there is a municipal norm that expressly determines it.

The decision was taken within the scope of the Crisis Office and is in line with the stability of Covid-19 monitoring indicators in RS. For seven weeks, there is no need to issue Notices or Alerts in the 3As Monitoring System.

The use of masks is still recommended by the state government, with the support of the Scientific Committee, in specific cases, such as inside hospitals, health services and pharmacies (even if in external environments) and on public transport.

It is also recommended for people in contact with vulnerable groups for Covid-19 and in cases of high-risk situations exemplified in the Technical Note from the Scientific Committeesuch as places with a large number of people without a complete vaccination schedule, contact with people outside the social network or with risk behavior, when they have respiratory symptoms.

People who are part of the risk group for Covid-19 (that is, people who have a higher individual risk of hospitalization and death) are those who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, those with autoimmune diseases or who take immunosuppressive medications, those with obesity , neurological disease, cardiovascular disease, down syndrome, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, chronic decompensated disease, or who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The decree also establishes transition rules between face-to-face work and telework in public bodies, which will be the subject of a specific decree.

