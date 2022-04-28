Defined: Final of the Superliga between Minas and Sada will be in Uberlândia

Minas Tênis Clube chose to hold the final matches of the Men’s Superliga in the city of Uberlândia, in Triângulo Mineiro, at the Sabiazinho gymnasium. Fiat Gerdau Minas faces Sada Cruzeiro in the big decision and has command of the court for the next confrontation between the teams, and a third one, if necessary. THE first match was won by Fox.

Minas had to look for alternatives outside its gymnasium, as the final rules require that the venue have a minimum capacity of 5,000 people. With the UniBH Arena holding 3,600 fans, Minas initially ignored the options within the state of Minas Gerais, and accepted an offer from the city of Maringá, in Paraná, which made the Chico Neto gym available. After two inspections, the site was not approved with the lighting not meeting the requirements of Rede Globo, holder of the rights to broadcast the match.

With Chico Neto’s disapproval, Minas found itself in trouble, needing to define the gymnasium in record time and even removed chairs from the UniBH Arena to try to reach the capacity required by the CBV. The intention, however, does not seem to have been carried out and this Wednesday (27) the Minastenista club issued an official statement announcing that it will send its games at the Sabiazinho gymnasium.

“The club reiterates that it did not measure efforts to bring the game to the UniBH Arena, with the presence of its fans, but the capacity of the public at the Arena was an impediment that could not be solved”, said Minas Tênis Clube, in a note. .

“The choice of the city of Uberlândia to host the matches was due to the need for a place that could hold more than 5,000 spectators and that met the quality standards for transmission and for a better experience for volleyball fans who attend the gym”, completed the Minas Tênis Clube.

