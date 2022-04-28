Disney executive talks 2022 and 2023 movie calendar

executive of disney spoke about the studio’s film calendar for 2022 and 2023, during the CinemaCon 2022.

In his speech (Via comicbook.com), Tony Chambers highlighted the debut of ‘Indiana Jones 5‘ in 2023, and said he looks forward to talking more about all the 2022 and 2023 productions in the coming months.

“Looking beyond 2022, next year, for example, we have three Marvel Studios movies… ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. Disney’s live-action team has ‘Haunted Mansion’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ in the works. And next year, thanks to the folks at Lucasfilm, the one and only Indiana Jones will return. We can’t wait to share more of these and all of our upcoming titles with you in the coming months.” – It says Chambers.

It is worth remembering that the disney has its own convention to announce news about its products, which is the D23. The 2022 edition will take place in September.

The studio’s next release will be ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘, which with the direction of Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2), hits theaters on May 5.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.