Doctor Strange 2: Never-before-seen footage reveals America Chavez’s entry into the MCU, nightmares and battles across the multiverse

First Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2022 hits theaters on May 5.

On its third day, the CinemaCon 2022 received a Disney panel with news of its upcoming releases. Marvel Studios, which belongs to the conglomerate, made a grandiose presentation guided by the upcoming premieres of Casa das Ideias for the big screen.

The highlight was for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film that ends the MCU calendar this year, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters next week.

A new battle approaches Wakanda

Kevin Feige took the conference stage to present what’s to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film responsible for honoring the legacy left by Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther 2, got its first glimpse during the event.

The footage shows the return of three characters who accompanied the title hero’s first journey: Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

Marvel’s never-before-seen heroine series has a Black Panther director

The three warriors are on the front lines of a battle. Despite not presenting many details beyond this brief image, it is expected that the conflict will center on the dispute between the adamantium-rich region and Atlantis, as there are rumors that Namor will be the main villain of the plot.

In a few months, after the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, the public should have access to these images and countless other promotional materials. Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.

The next 10 years of the MCU

During the conference, Kevin Feige even mentioned that the studio’s teams should utilize a “Marvel retreat” to work on releases in the next decade. The exec explained that the location is home to planning the next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through 2032. As always, the next web of stories is already being formulated.

America Chavez and Doctor Strange Travel the Multiverse

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in a few days. To further excite the audience at CinemaCon, the studio president released about 15 minutes of the film.

The record begins with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting a fire monster in a mysterious place with an alternate version of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), something that can even be seen in the latest previews of the film. This excerpt happens like a nightmare of the hero we know.





Other moments in the preview also show another scene seen in the trailers: the wedding of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Stephen is satisfied with the outcome between him and his former love, but the ceremony is interrupted after a supernatural threat arises to attack New York. Right now, the former MCU Sorcerer Supreme fights alongside America and Wong (Benedict Wong) to protect the city.

Doctor Strange 2: Fan discovers secret in movie poster and sparks suspicion about villain linked to Blade and Moon Knight

Subsequently, the new heroine of the MCU, who has the power to open doors between universes, talks to Marvel veterans on the big screen. During a dialogue, she states that the dreams are actually events from an alternate universe outside the holy line of heroes. In response, Doctor Strange demands that she prove her point, while America takes him on a journey into other dimensions.





The young woman explains that she is looking for the Book of Vishanti, a magical object that can help her control her powers. So she takes the hero to Kamar-Taj.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) dreams of a happy life with her children, Wiccan and Swift. The moment is presented with a WandaVision jingle. However, upon waking up, she realizes that she is not reunited with her family. Vision (Paul Bettany) does not appear in this sequel.





Finally, Doctor Strange goes after Scarlet Witch to ask for help.

The rest of the story, as you know, can be seen on the big screen from May 5th, when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins its journey in theaters across Brazil.