Doctor Strange 2: remember other productions starring the cast

One of the most anticipated productions of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 5, exclusively in theaters. in the production of marvel studiosthe Multiverse expands its boundaries more than ever before and Doctor Strange, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

+ Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac reveals how he built the hero Steven Grant

In addition to new adventures, the audience will see beloved characters from the 2016 film (Doctor Strange), performed by a strong cast, which includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbargin addition to the newbie Xochitl Gomez.

While the film doesn’t premiere, get to know (or remember), below, other works by the actors in addition to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Marvel Universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for the film Attack of the Dogs (2021), Benedict Cumberbatch had already competed in the same category for playing Alan Turing in The Imitation Game (2014). Among his main works is also the series Sherlock (2010-2017), in which he plays the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, and which won him the Emmy for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie in 2014.

Other highlights of Cumberbatch’s career include the miniseries Patrick Melrose (2018) and films like War Horse (2011), Beyond the darkness – Star Trek (2013), The Fifth Power (2013, available on Star+), among others.

Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer)

Rachel McAdams became popularly known for her role as Regina George in the classic comedy Mean Girls2004. In the same year, she starred Diary of a passion, based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. Other actress titles include State intrigues (2009, available on Star+), Sherlock Holmes (2009), Sherlock Holmes: The Shadow Game (2011), Midnight in Paris (2011), A matter of time (2013, available on Star+) and Spotlight: Secrets Revealed (2015, available on Star+), for which she was nominated for an Oscar® for Best Actress. On TV, she starred in the second season of the series True Detective (2014).

+Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: understand the controversial case of the ex-couple

Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch)

Nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries for the acclaimed WandaVision (2021), Elizabeth entered the Marvel universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and has since played one of the most important characters in the MCU films, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. Outside of Marvel, she starred in the thriller Martha Marcy MayMarlene (2011), the novel Love stories (2012) and has been in the cast of films such as Wild land (2017), Verses of a Crime (2013) and Godzilla (2014).

Continues after advertising

Benedict Wong (Wong)

Benedict Wong’s most well-known roles are within the MCU, in the movies Doctor Strange (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021). Outside the Marvel universe, the actor was in the cast of the films Lost in Mars (2015), Annihilation (2018) and the series Marco Polo (2014-2016).

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo)

Chiwetel Ejiofor has worked with directors such as Steven Spielberg (in friendship1997) and Woody Allen (in Melinda and Melinda2004, available at Star+), in addition to participating in the cast of films such as The perfect plan (2006), children of hope (2006) and 2012 (2009, available on Star+). However, her breakout role was in the Oscar-winning feature 12 years of slavery (2013, available on Star+), in which he plays the protagonist Solomon Northup, a role that earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards. In 2019, Chiwetel also starred in The Boy Who Discovered the Wind.

Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez)

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xochitl Gomez has her first leading role in a feature film as the young America Chavez. Before that, she was known for the series The Babysitters Club (2020).

+Meet Heartstopper, the Netflix series that conquered the internet

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dr. Nicodemus West)

Michael Stuhlbarg starred A serious man (2009), nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The actor has also been cast in other acclaimed and Academy-nominated films, such as The arrival (2016, available on Star+), The Shape of Water (2017, available on Star+), Call Me By Your Name (2017) and The Post: The Secret War (2017). On TV, in addition to titles like boardwalk empirand (2010-2013) and fargo (running since 2014), Stuhlbarg starred in the Golden Globe-nominated miniseries dopesick (2021), available exclusively on Star+.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email