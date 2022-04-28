Does Coca-Cola have or have you ever had cocaine? Understand

The South African tycoon Elon Musk, who announced the purchase of Twitter for US$ 44 billion, made a joke yesterday (27) with the fast food chain McDonald’s and with Coca-Cola, saying it would buy both companies. In the midst of this, he mentioned that he would put cocaine back in the soda. But, after all, did Coca-Cola ever actually have cocaine?

“Now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all their ice cream machines,” he said in a Twitter post, noting that he couldn’t do miracles. Then he tweeted, “Next I’ll be buying Coke to put the coke back.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

With 87.6 million followers, Musk received 1.5 million likes on the post about McDonald’s and another 3.2 million likes on the tweet about Coca-Cola, until 11 am today (28).

Coca-Cola eliminates cocaine from the drink by a process of “decocainization” since 1903. However, the substance, which today has its damage to health recognized, was already part of the product sold by the company, founded in 1886.

How cocaine came from medicine

Isolated in 1859 by the German chemist Albert Niemann, cocaine was marketed as a medicine in the United States in 1882, according to a BBC News report.

At the time, the substance was used, especially, for the treatment of toothaches in children and for gout, a disease that causes joint pain.

Cocaine was also used in various elixirs that were sold at the turn of the century. Substances were marketed for their energizing and invigorating properties.

One of them, which became more famous, was developed by chemist and pharmacist Angelo Mariani. He produced a wine based on extracts of coca leaves, which he named “Vin Mariani”.

John Styth Pemberton created in 1885, in the USA, an alcohol-free substitute for this wine, called “French Wine Coca”. This drink underwent a reformulation in 1886 and was named Coca-Cola.

When the Coca-Cola company was founded, its flagship product was touted as a headache remedy and energizer. At the time, it was sold as a “medicinal and intellectual drink”.

How “decocainization” started to be done

In 1986, Coca-Cola had a formula based on coca, the plant from which cocaine is extracted, and kola nut, which has caffeine as an active ingredient. According to an article in Folha de S. Paulo, to ingest a gram of cocaine when drinking, you might have to drink dozens of bottles.

However, it was from the 19th century that the effects of the drug became known and the company began to be pressured because of it. In 1903, the then owner of Coca-Cola, Asa Candler, sought out the German chemist Louis Schaefer, so that he could produce a coca-free compound.

In the same year, Coca-Cola eliminated cocaine from its drink and replaced it with caffeine and coca leaves only as flavorings.