Dollar again exceeds R$ 5; understand why the currency is going up – Economy

The dollar surpassed the barrier of R$ 5 this Wednesday (27), in the fourth consecutive session against the real. On Tuesday (26), it closed at R$ 4.9905, an increase of 2.36% in relation to the previous trading session. Why is the dollar rising?

Analysts have presented three main points to explain the recent rise in the dollar: the Covid-19 pandemic (with apprehension about the impacts of new lockdowns in China), concerns about the slowdown in the global economy (an issue exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine) and expectation of faster and more intense interest rate hikes in the United States.





China

Beijing has started mass testing of the local population and restricted movement in certain parts of the city, although it has recorded just 80 cases of Covid-19 since last Friday (22). The fear is that the Chinese capital will end up instituting a broader lockdown, similar to the one that has been in place in Shanghai for more than two weeks.





World economy and invasion of Ukraine

undefined

Last week, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) published a series of statistics that indicate a murky scenario for the whole world – and the acceleration of inflation is one of the main responsible for this scenario.

In addition to reducing the estimate of global GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth for this year from 4.4% to 3.6%, the IMF said it projects that inflation “will remain high for longer than previously predicted” both in emerging and developed countries. In January, the fund estimated that the rise in prices this year would be 3.9% in advanced economies and 5.9% in emerging economies. Now, those numbers have gone to 5.7% and 8.7%, respectively.

The IMF document highlights that supply problems resulting from the war in Ukraine will further increase the pressures that were already being registered in prices, mainly in energy, metals and food. The body also says that production bottlenecks – which emerged with the pandemic and are one of the causes of inflation – could last until 2023.

On Tuesday (26), defense chiefs from 40 countries, including the US, met in Germany and promised to accelerate the effort to stop Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and degrade its war machine. In addition, Europe is mobilizing to reduce the impact of the Russian natural gas cut to Poland and Bulgaria, also announced on Tuesday by the Russian company Gazprom, a giant in the energy sector.





U.S

The Federal Reserve, the American central bank, announces the new American interest rate next Wednesday (4), and the expectation is for a rise of 0.50 percentage point.

Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.