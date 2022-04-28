Dollar operates higher and once again surpasses the R$ 5 mark | Economy

The dollar operates higher this Thursday (28), once again surpassing R$5, once again following the broad strength of the US currency abroad.

At 11:03 am, the US currency rose 1.23% to R$5.0292. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa operates with small variations.

On Wednesday, the dollar reached R$ 5.0403, but closed down by 0.45%, at R$ 4.9675. The devaluation came after the currency hit three trading sessions of gains, during which it accumulated a jump of 8.04%. As a result, started to accumulate a high of 4.38% in the month, but maintains a fall in the year, of 10.89%.

What is messing with the markets?

Abroad, European stocks rose and oil was traded down.

Global markets continue to be guided by bets on a more aggressive hike in US interest rates and by concerns about the impacts of the war in Ukraine and restrictions on fighting the coronavirus in China.

The US reported that the country’s GDP recorded a surprising 1.4% retraction in the first quarter, in annualized data. On the other hand, initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 5,000 to 180,000 in the week ended April 23.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the attractiveness of investing in safe US fixed income, which tends to increase the inflow of resources into the world’s largest economy and, consequently, increase the value of the dollar against other currencies.

Here, FGV announced that the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) decelerated to 1.41% in April, accumulating a high of 14.66% in 12 months. The confidence of commerce registered the second consecutive drop, while that of services reached the highest level in five months in April.

In the political scene, the crisis between the government and the Judiciary also remains as a factor of concern, after the pardon granted by President Jair Bolsonaro to ally Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to eight years and nine years. months in prison for encouraging undemocratic acts and attacks on court ministers.

