‘Don’t Worry Honey’, Olivia Wilde’s New Film With Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Gets First Image at CinemaCon 2022

Avatar: The Way Of Water is officially the title of the 2009 blockbuster sequel directed by James Cameron. The sequel to the feature that generated popularity among 3D movies will hit theaters in December 16, 2022. Furthermore, during CinemaCon 2022the first teaser was revealed and the website deadline described the scenes of the same, below you can see the description of the scenes and the official logo revealed by the production of the film.

The teaser shown at CinemaCon, meanwhile, shows that Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) now have children. “Wherever we end up, I know one thing: this family is our strength“, comments the protagonist in the preview.

New creatures are introduced, such as a species of flying fish that the Na’Vi learn to ride, and a whale that they communicate with underwater. Yet the indigenous people of Pandora are at war with each other – a conflict in which Sully and Neytiri’s family will play a key role.

At the panel, Disney also announced that the first full trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshitting the internet the following week.

the producer Jon Landauwho attended the presentation, said that each of the four planned sequels to avatar will tell a separate story, which will come to an end at the conclusion of each feature film. “However, when you look at all of them at the same time, you will see that they are also a single epic saga.“, he added.

the cast of avatar 2 will feature the addition of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet (re-collaborating with the director of Titanic), in addition to bringing the returns of Saldana, Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

If financially successful, James Cameron has already announced plans to launch Avatar 3in December 2024, Avatar 4in 2026, and Avatar 5, in 2028.