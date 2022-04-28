Du Queiroz sees Corinthians with a clean soul and is not afraid of La Bombonera: “It’s difficult in the countryside” | Corinthians

To wash the soul. This is how Du Queiroz defined Corinthians’ 2-0 victory over Boca Juniors, last Tuesday, in Itaquera, for the Copa Libertadores.

Special guest of the “ge Corinthians” podcast, the midfielder participated in a relaxed chat, in which he commented on the game against the Argentines, revealed behind the scenes of Vítor Pereira’s work and has already projected (without fear) the duel in La Bombonera, on May.

– It’s going to be delicious, it’s difficult in the countryside here in the ravine, glue it here so you can see that the stuff is crazy! – said the player, who still lives in Vila Gomes, in the West Zone of São Paulo.

Listen to the full interview in the player below!

Formed in the basic categories of Timão, Du Queiroz was promoted to the professional squad last year and, since then, has been gaining ground. He has 35 games for the first team.

– I’ve been with the club for ten years and I know very well what it’s like to be Corinthians. Corinthians taught me many things in life. THE Corinthians, the street and my parents taught me many things. When we lose a classic, it’s always painful, it was in a way we didn’t want to, but I think this game was to wash our souls. We needed the way it was, the will that it was, the way it was, all this was important for the growth of the group in Libertadores, for us to have confidence in ourselves again.

– Like it or not, when we lose 3-0 (to Palmeiras) we start to lose confidence, we have criticism, we have everything, and soon after that came this very important game for us, to keep us big in the competition. We know that this competition is the most important for us this year – he commented.

In this interview, Du Queiroz had fun talking about the bet he made with Róger Guedes, in which he won R$500, and revealed other funny stories.

But the midfielder was also serious, as when citing Thiago Alcântara, from Liverpool, as one of his references in football.

The player also told about a conversation he had with coach Vítor Pereira as soon as he arrived at Corinthians, two months ago:

– Vítor called me to talk, he said that he saw a lot of potential in me, that I had to evolve in some things, but that he saw me at the level of a top world steering wheel, he used those words, I even thought it was funny. He said he saw me at the top world level, in the Brazilian national team, because I’m a complete defensive midfielder, I score, I can attack, I have strength. He gave me tips to evolve and asked: “Do you want to learn, are you open to learning?” I said, “I am”. Then he said, “You will grow a lot with me.” That’s what’s happening, I’m constantly evolving. He’s been to a lot of clubs in Europe, it’s important for me to hear from him.

* Bruno Cassucci, Careca Bertaglia, Marcelo Braga and Pedro Suaide participated in the interview.

