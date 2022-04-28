Duel between Guarani and Vasco, for the 8th round of Serie B, is negotiated to take place in Manaus | football

The Amazonian Football Federation (FAF), in partnership with a private company, are negotiating the coming of the game between Guarani and Vasco, for the 8th round of the Brazilian Series B for Manaus. The game is scheduled for the 18th of May. The arrival of the game to the Arena da Amazônia is under negotiation.

So far, the CBF has not yet confirmed the match change. That should happen, according to people involved in the negotiation, next week. Last Tuesday, one of the businessmen responsible for coming to the Amazonian capital, Bernard Teixeira, posted a photo at the Arena da Amazônia office next to FAF president Pedro Augusto.

In the negotiation, details are missing to be closed. The company is still waiting for a position from the Manaus City Hall and also from the state government. They seek help to pay for the two clubs to come to the capital of Amazonas.

The match would take place in Manaus because Guarani wants to renovate the lawn of the Brinco de Ouro stadium and would need to stay 20 days without playing there because of the planting of winter grass.

The last time Vasco was in Manaus was in 2019. At the time, he drew 1-1 with Corinthians, for the third round of Série A that year. The person responsible for the club’s arrival was the same businessman who is trying now.