News

Elon Musk and James Franco Won’t Defend Johnny Depp’s Amber Heard | Justice

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius15 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Multi-millionaire Elon Musk, who dated Amber Heard and is about to buy Twitter, and actor and producer James Franco, whose name has come to light in recent years also for having been the subject of allegations of sexual exploitation, are no longer going to Fairfax, Virginia, to testify on behalf of the actress in connection with the defamation action brought by Johnny Depp.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius15 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Remake in series format on the way to HBO Max – Cinevisão

March 23, 2022

This is what all stylish women do (including Natalie Portman) – Trends

March 17, 2022

Cinema at the start of TNF’s regular programming

March 20, 2022

After spin-off announcement, fans beg for That 70’s Show to return to Netflix

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button