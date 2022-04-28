Elon Musk and James Franco Won’t Defend Johnny Depp’s Amber Heard | Justice

Multi-millionaire Elon Musk, who dated Amber Heard and is about to buy Twitter, and actor and producer James Franco, whose name has come to light in recent years also for having been the subject of allegations of sexual exploitation, are no longer going to Fairfax, Virginia, to testify on behalf of the actress in connection with the defamation action brought by Johnny Depp.

According to New York PostMusk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, confirmed this Wednesday that his client will not testify, while an unnamed source advanced that among the absences will also be James Franco.

Franco could be essential for Amber Heard since, as she declared in the judgment that took place in the United Kingdom against the The Sun for the fact that the tabloid has labeled Johnny Depp a “wife beater” (in which Depp lost), the protagonist of 127 hours was with you the day after the woman alleges that there was an episode of violence that led to her request for divorce. According to the actress, Franco observed her face, which she claims was hit by her ex-husband with a cell phone, having vented “what the hell…”. However, this indirect testimony, taken into account by a British judge, may not be sufficient for the American jury.

The episode of violence that Amber Heard claims to have happened on the night of May 21, 2016 was, in fact, one of the focuses of this Wednesday’s hearing, in which the testimonies of the agents who responded to the call were heard. Both agents said they did not see marks on the actress’s face that would lead them to suspect an aggression, saying that the red was consistent with the fact that she was crying.



Amber Heard

Reuters/JONATHAN ERNST



At the time, Depp was not in the apartment and the agents confessed that they did not know it was his house, in addition to not recognizing Heard (the 36-year-old actress gained greater notoriety after taking on the role of Mera in Aquamanwhich only happened two years later).

The actress’ defense, however, left open the possibility that Amber Heard had disguised the injuries with make-up, urging the agents to explain why they did not deepen the investigation of a potential case of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit for 50 million against Amber Heard, accusing his ex-wife of having defamed him when he wrote an article for the The Washington Post, in December 2018, in which she reported being a survivor of domestic abuse. Last week, the actor gave sworn statements in which he spoke about his traumatic childhood and his addictions. However, he assured that he “never” hit a woman in his life, identifying his ex-wife as the violent element in the relationship. “She needs conflict. She has a need for violence,” he accused.







In the text that led the ex-couple to a millionaire legal battle, Amber Heard does not identify her attacker by name, but, defends Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, it was clear that she was referring to the actor. For her part, the actress does not deny that she was in fact talking about her ex-husband, but notes that, on the one hand, she only wrote the truth and that, on the other hand, her opinion is protected as free expression under the First Amendment of the US Constitution. That is, she responded with a counter-accusation, asking for damages of one hundred million dollars (92.6 million euros). In cross-examination, the defense showed messages sent by Depp, in which the actor talks about his desire to see his ex-wife dead. “I’m not proud of any of the terms I used when I was angry,” Depp said.

On Tuesday, a clinical and forensic psychologist testified that she evaluated Amber Heard, using case documents, medical records, mental health treatments and audio and video records, in addition to meeting with the defendant on December 10 and 17. , for a total of 12 hours. “The results of Ms. Heard supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder (borderline) and histrionic personality disorder,” testified Shannon Curry.