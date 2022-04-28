Elon Musk and James Franco Won’t Testify for Amber Heard

They were on the witness list in the trial that pits the actress against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. But they were not available.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk and actor James Franco were on the list of witnesses that Amber Heard’s defense presented in the case that pits her against ex-husband Johnny Depp – the actor is suing her for defamation after the publication of an article by opinion in “The Washington Post” in 2018, when he described his alleged experiences as a victim of domestic violence, despite not mentioning Depp’s name.

According to the New York Post, both Elon Musk and James Franco proved unavailable to defend Amber Heard in court. The first dated the actress for about a year, after the divorce between Heard and Depp.

The second was a colleague of the actress and will have been with her the day after an alleged assault by Johnny Depp, so he could testify about the alleged physical injuries to Amber Heard’s face.

This episode took place on the night of May 21, 2016. Police officers who responded to the call have already given their testimony in court — they testified that the redness on the actress’ face coincided with the fact that she was crying, but not with physical aggression. . The actress’ defense hinted that the wounds could have been disguised with makeup.

Read NiT’s article on Amber Heard’s life story.