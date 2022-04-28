Elon Musk jokes on Twitter about buying Coca-Cola: ‘To put cocaine back’ | Technology

Two days after announcing the purchase of Twitter for $ 44 billion, billionaire Elon Musk used his profile on Wednesday night (27) to joke about buying the Coca-Cola brand and returning cocaine in soda.

The company eliminated the drug from its drink in 1903, replacing it with caffeine and coca leaves only as flavorings.

“I’ll buy Coke next time to put coke back in it,” he wrote.

Until 10 am this Thursday (28), the post had more than 3 million likes and more than 490 thousand retweets.

In the comments, users commented if he could buy other companies. “Buy Tik Tok and then delete it,” wrote one profile.

An hour later, the mogul tweeted: “Let’s make Twitter more fun.” He then posted that he was going to buy McDonald’s to fix the ice cream machines with the caption: “Listen, I don’t speak miracles, okay?”

Repercussion on politics

Since buying the social network for US$ 44 million (about R$ 215 billion), Elon Musk has used his profile to talk about changes in the social network’s internal policy, emphasizing freedom of expression.

This Wednesday (27), he said that he needs to upset both the extreme right and the extreme left to win the public’s trust.

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter raises questions about content control

The mogul indicated that he intends to make changes to the content moderation rules on the platform, but he did not make it clear what will be changed.

“For Twitter to be trusted by the public, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means pissing off the far right and far left alike,” he wrote.

He later stated, “Attacks are coming thick and fast, particularly from the left, which is no surprise, however, I should make it clear that the right will likely be a little unhappy as well”;

“My goal is to maximize the area under the curve of total human happiness, which means about 80% of the people in between.”

What might change on Twitter with the purchase by Elon Musk

Musk’s purchase of the company was celebrated by far-right voices in the United States. In Brazil, bolsonaristas also celebrated the agreement and the promise for more freedom of expression on the platform.

Musk accused Twitter of having censored Donald Trump and said that this led to the growth of Truth Social, a social network created by the former president of the United States.