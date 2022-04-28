Elon Musk Won’t Testify for Amber Heard

Billionaire and ex-boyfriend of Amber Heard, Elon Musk, as well as actor and producer James Franco will not testify on behalf of the actress in the case of defamation of fellow actor Johnny Depp. The New York Post reported that Elon’s attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed Wednesday that the client will not give his testimony.

Sources claim that James Franco will also be absent from testimony. This testimony would prove crucial to Amber’s defense, as the “127 Hours” lead actor was with her the day after one of the episodes of violence that led to Heard and Depp’s divorce.

At the hearing on Wednesday (27) the testimonies of the agents who answered the call were heard after the episode of violence that Amber claims to have suffered on May 21, 2016. She claims that she would have marks on her face, made by a cell phone. that the ex-husband would have sent in her direction, however, the witnesses stated that the mark on the actress’s face was red because she was crying, but that it did not look like a mark of aggression.

Amber Heard. Reproduction: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

Amber’s defense said that there was a possibility that the actress used makeup to disguise the marks and asked agents why they have not deepened an investigation of possible domestic violence.

It is worth remembering that Johnny Depp files a lawsuit for 50 million against his ex-wife, he claims he was defamed when, in 2018, Amber reported having already suffered domestic violence to The Washington Post. Last week, both went to court and the actor told details of his traumatic childhood. However, he said he would never hit a woman and claimed that Amber was the violent person in the relationship. “She needs conflict. She needs violence”said.

Last Tuesday (26), forensic psychologist Shannon Curry gave her testimony, after evaluating Amber Heard. She diagnosed the actress with borderline personality disorder, better known as borderline, and histrionic personality disorder. The diagnosis was made with the analysis of documents and records, in addition, the professional spent 12 hours talking to the actress.

Featured Photo: Elon Musk. Reproduction: Matt Rourke/AP Photo.